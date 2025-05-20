Biggest changes drafting a fantasy baseball team now compared to the start of the MLB season

The idea came to me last season, and honestly, I wish I had thought of it many years before.

Why does the Yahoo Friends & Family Fantasy Baseball Draft have to be in March? Why not do it early in the fresh season?

The conceit of an in-season draft is simple. We're adjusting to the market, recalibrating things. What hot starts do we believe in? What slumping players do we expect to come around? What FOMO players would we like to catch up with?

[Smarter waivers, better trades, optimized lineups — Yahoo Fantasy Plus unlocks it all]

With all this in mind, I assembled a bunch of colleagues and industry friends on Monday night and we did our 12-team mixed league draft. We'll play it out, of course. Side bets will fly around the room. Come examine the draft and see how we view the current landscape. And if you feel the itch, it's not too late for you to draft another team. Get your band back together.

It's our 21st year, amigos! Long live the Yahoo Friends and Family League.

Meet the Drafters

1. Jorge Martin, Fantasy Life

2. Andy Behrens, Yahoo

3. Michael Lazarus, NFL.com

4. Mike Parrillo, Regular Guy

5. Dalton Del Don, Yahoo

6. Frank Schwab, Yahoo

7. *Scott Jenstad, Rotowire

8. D.J. Short, Rotoworld

9. Jeff Erickson, Rotowire

10. Fred Zinkie, Yahoo/Rotowire

11. Scott Pianowski, Yahoo!

12. Steven Psihogios, Free Lance Writer

* Scott Jenstad had a last-second commitment and had to autodraft. Given that Yahoo constantly updates its applet rankings even in season, this is still doable! Scott's an excellent player (champion in 2023 and 2018) and said he would compete with whatever team he was given.

Parrillo doesn't work in the industry but he's a skilled player; he's been drafting as long as I have. He elevates us.

Before we dive in, here are the roster specs:

1 Catcher

1 First Baseman

1 Third Baseman

1 Corner (1B or 3B)

1 Second Baseman

1 Shortstop

1 Middle (2B or SS)

4 Outfield

2 Utility

1 Starting Pitcher

1 Relief Pitcher

7 Pitchers (SP or RP)

Four bench spots

2 IL spots

Let's see what happened and try to figure out what it means.

Round 1

1. Shohei Ohtani (LAD - Util) — Jorge Martin

2. Aaron Judge (NYY - OF) — Andy Behrens

3. Bobby Witt Jr. (KC - SS) — Michael Lazarus

4. Corbin Carroll (AZ - OF) — Mike Parrillo

5. Tarik Skubal (DET - SP) — Dalton Del Don

6. Kyle Tucker (CHC - OF) — Frank Schwab

7. Elly De La Cruz (CIN - SS) — Scott Jenstad*

8. José Ramírez (CLE - 3B) — D.J. Short

9. Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD - OF) — Jeff Erickson

10. Juan Soto (NYM - OF) — Fred Zinkie

11. Francisco Lindor (NYM - SS) — Scott Pianowski

12. Mookie Betts (LAD - 2B,SS,OF) — Steven Psihogios

This first round doesn't look that different from what we'd see in March. Skubal is a riser, but that's more a statement about team building than Skubal's profile; he's been what we expected. Carroll's pressed injury woes early in 2024 are a distant memory now. Tucker is a perfect offensive player and the Chicago lineup around him has been better than expected; more on that in a moment.

Round 2

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR - 1B,3B) --- Steven Psihogios

2. Bryce Harper (PHI - 1B) --- Scott Pianowski

3. Paul Skenes (PIT - SP) --- Fred Zinkie

4. Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC - OF) --- Jeff Erickson

5. Gunnar Henderson (BAL - SS) --- D.J. Short

6. Julio Rodríguez (SEA - OF) --- Scott Jenstad*

7. Kyle Schwarber (PHI - OF) --- Frank Schwab

8. Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL - OF) --- Dalton Del Don

9. Garrett Crochet (BOS - SP) --- Mike Parrillo

10. Hunter Brown (HOU - SP) --- Michael Lazarus

11. CJ Abrams (WSH - SS) --- Andy Behrens

12. Oneil Cruz (PIT - SS,OF) --- Jorge Martin

And this is why you do things like a fresh draft in mid-May — you want to get a price check on breakout stars like Crow-Armstrong. Erickson fully believes in PCA, using the No. 16 pick, and the room endorsed that choice — several others had PCA ready to go in this spot. I would have taken Cruz at 11 or 14 if not for the recent back issue — that and the fact that I'm already heavily invested in the Pittsburgh star. Sometimes you have to diversify. Brown figured things out about a year ago and has been an ace ever since; only Chris Sale has more pitcher WAR over the pst 365 days (Brown and Skubal are tied; Skenes slightly behind).

Round 3

1. Freddie Freeman (LAD - 1B) --- Jorge Martin

2. Manny Machado (SD - 3B) --- Andy Behrens

3. Alex Bregman (BOS - 3B) --- Michael Lazarus

4. Jackson Merrill (SD - OF) --- Mike Parrillo

5. Zack Wheeler (PHI - SP) --- Dalton Del Don

6. Max Fried (NYY - SP) --- Frank Schwab

7. Jackson Chourio (MIL - OF) --- Scott Jenstad*

8. Pete Alonso (NYM - 1B) --- D.J. Short

9. James Wood (WSH - OF) --- Jeff Erickson

10. Jarren Duran (BOS - OF) --- Fred Zinkie

11. Austin Riley (ATL - 3B) --- Scott Pianowski

12. Trea Turner (PHI - SS) --- Steven Psihogios

Bregman's swing and approach was always tailor made for Fenway Park; it will be interesting to see if he opts out of his deal or if the environment is worth sticking around. Wheeler is one of the safest horses to bet on, one of the rare pitchers you can project for 190 or more innings. I was hoping Chourio would slip a few more picks, where I would have snap-called at 3.11. Alonso was washed away in the free agent market, but he's been a star for the opening quarter, enjoying life in the loaded NYM lineup.

Round 4

1. Jacob deGrom (TEX - SP) --- Steven Psihogios

2. Wyatt Langford (TEX - OF) --- Scott Pianowski

3. Joe Ryan (MIN - SP) --- Fred Zinkie

4. Mason Miller (ATH - RP) --- Jeff Erickson

5. Teoscar Hernández (LAD - OF) --- D.J. Short

6. Yordan Alvarez (HOU - OF) --- Scott Jenstad*

7. Rafael Devers (BOS - 3B) --- Frank Schwab

8. Matt Olson (ATL - 1B) --- Dalton Del Don

9. Brent Rooker (ATH - OF) --- Mike Parrillo

10. Riley Greene (DET - OF) --- Michael Lazarus

11. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD - SP) --- Andy Behrens

12. Ozzie Albies (ATL - 2B) --- Jorge Martin

I took Langford over established stats Devers and Olson because I wanted to get a more balanced offensive profile — in short, give me some bags. Langford's also been a touch unlucky to this point, deserving a slugging percentage 56 points higher. When you autograft, you might wind up with more injured players than you want — Alvarez is the beginning of a theme. Albies has been an ordinary player for over a year now but still landed at the end of the fourth round.

Round 5

1. Seiya Suzuki (CHC - OF) --- Jorge Martin

2. Ketel Marte (AZ - 2B) --- Andy Behrens

3. Chris Sale (ATL - SP) --- Michael Lazarus

4. Logan Webb (SF - SP) --- Mike Parrillo

5. Spencer Strider (ATL - SP) --- Dalton Del Don

6. Josh Hader (HOU - RP) --- Frank Schwab

7. Cole Ragans (KC - SP) --- Scott Jenstad*

8. Dylan Cease (SD - SP) --- D.J. Short

9. Michael King (SD - SP) --- Jeff Erickson

10. Cal Raleigh (SEA - C) --- Fred Zinkie

11. Cody Bellinger (NYY - 1B,OF) --- Scott Pianowski

12. Framber Valdez (HOU - SP) --- Steven Psihogios

King has Cy Young contender written all over him and wouldn't look out of place a round or two earlier. Webb is probably more floor than upside but he's also one of the best pitchers around. The San Francisco park and defense will always help. We generally don't target catchers early when only one fill is required, but Zinkie can't ignore what Raleigh is doing.

Round 6

1. William Contreras (MIL - C) --- Steven Psihogios

2. Marcell Ozuna (ATL - OF) --- Scott Pianowski

3. Andrés Muñoz (SEA - RP) --- Fred Zinkie

4. Bryan Woo (SEA - SP) --- Jeff Erickson

5. Edwin Díaz (NYM - RP) --- D.J. Short

6. Jose Altuve (HOU - 2B,OF) --- Scott Jenstad*

7. Hunter Greene (CIN - SP) --- Frank Schwab

8. Emmanuel Clase (CLE - RP) --- Dalton Del Don

9. Corey Seager (TEX - SS) --- Mike Parrillo

10. Robert Suarez (SD - RP) --- Michael Lazarus

11. Corbin Burnes (AZ - SP) --- Andy Behrens

12. Zac Gallen (AZ - SP) --- Jorge Martin

The expected stats don't trust Burnes, saying his ERA should be over four. The strikeout rate is also suspicious, though he did whiff 10 in his last turn. Woo gets his strikeouts through volume, but plus control and efficiency help keep him deep in games. The Seattle park is a pitcher dream, too.

Round 7

1. Freddy Peralta (MIL - SP) --- Jorge Martin

2. Zach Neto (LAA - SS) --- Andy Behrens

3. Josh Naylor (AZ - 1B) --- Michael Lazarus

4. Ryan Helsley (STL - RP) --- Mike Parrillo

5. Michael Harris II (ATL - OF) --- Dalton Del Don

6. Kris Bubic (KC - SP,RP) --- Frank Schwab

7. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL - SP) --- Scott Jenstad*

8. George Kirby (SEA - SP) --- D.J. Short

9. Spencer Torkelson (DET - 1B) --- Jeff Erickson

10. Lawrence Butler (ATH - OF) --- Fred Zinkie

11. Dansby Swanson (CHC - SS) --- Scott Pianowski

12. Junior Caminero (TB - 3B) --- Steven Psihogios

Fast starters Swanson, Bubic and Torkelson were raised to Round 7, while it's also the landing spot for slow starters Harris and Butler. Neto was comically discounted in the spring due to a minor injury — he's obviously in fine form now.

Round 8

1. Bryan Reynolds (PIT - OF) --- Steven Psihogios

2. Steven Kwan (CLE - OF) --- Scott Pianowski

3. Pablo López (MIN - SP) --- Fred Zinkie

4. Jhoan Duran (MIN - RP) --- Jeff Erickson

5. Ian Happ (CHC - OF) --- D.J. Short

6. Raisel Iglesias (ATL - RP) --- Scott Jenstad*

7. Brice Turang (MIL - 2B) --- Frank Schwab

8. Luis Robert Jr. (CWS - OF) --- Dalton Del Don

9. Bailey Ober (MIN - SP) --- Mike Parrillo

10. Carlos Rodón (NYY - SP) --- Michael Lazarus

11. Randy Arozarena (SEA - OF) --- Andy Behrens

12. Tanner Scott (LAD - RP) --- Jorge Martin

Lopez is the type of pitcher you draft as your SP2 knowing he could easily become your ace. Always a touch underrated. Happ is a classic Ibanez All-Star and with his IL return slated for Tuesday, he goes for close to full price, justified. Turang's not just a rabbit, he can offer a plus average and he'll hit a handful of homers. He's also getting a fair amount of time in the leadoff spot, a trend worth monitoring. I don't have any fresh theories on Robert, who's looked lost since the beginning of 2024.

Round 9

1. Tanner Bibee (CLE - SP) --- Jorge Martin

2. Victor Scott II (STL - OF) --- Andy Behrens

3. Wilyer Abreu (BOS - OF) --- Michael Lazarus

4. Matt McLain (CIN - 2B,SS) --- Mike Parrillo

5. Félix Bautista (BAL - RP) --- Dalton Del Don

6. MacKenzie Gore (WSH - SP) --- Frank Schwab

7. Logan Gilbert (SEA - SP) --- Scott Jenstad*

8. Willson Contreras (STL - C,1B) --- D.J. Short

9. Eugenio Suárez (AZ - 3B) --- Jeff Erickson

10. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY - 2B,3B,OF) --- Fred Zinkie

11. Brendan Donovan (STL - 2B,3B,SS,OF) --- Scott Pianowski

12. Brenton Doyle (COL - OF) --- Steven Psihogios

Doyle's been a mess for 38 games, but he's still offering category juice and the expected average is 49 points higher. This looks like a value. Gore's breakout has looked legit at every step, so I'm surprised he lasted this long. Heck, the guy even struck out 181 batters last year. I can't help myself with Donovan, who has batting title written all over him, bats third and covers four positions.

Round 10

1. Bo Bichette (TOR - SS) --- Steven Psihogios

2. Byron Buxton (MIN - OF) --- Scott Pianowski

3. Nathan Eovaldi (TEX - SP) --- Fred Zinkie

4. Jacob Wilson (ATH - SS) --- Jeff Erickson

5. Kodai Senga (NYM - SP) --- D.J. Short

6. Shota Imanaga (CHC - SP) --- Scott Jenstad*

7. Vinnie Pasquantino (KC - 1B) --- Frank Schwab

8. Matt Chapman (SF - 3B) --- Dalton Del Don

9. Mark Vientos (NYM - 3B) --- Mike Parrillo

10. Tommy Edman (LAD - 2B,SS,OF) --- Michael Lazarus

11. Christian Walker (HOU - 1B) --- Andy Behrens

12. Willy Adames (SF - SS) --- Jorge Martin

Psihogios hails from Canada (along with Zinkie), so it's not surprising he's taking the plunge on Bichette. The ratio stats are similar to what Bichette posted in 2023. Pasquantino and Vientos took small drops from their March ADPs, but they look like good value plays here. Chapman is one of the five most underrated players in baseball.

Round 11

1. Will Smith (LAD - C) --- Jorge Martin

2. Pete Fairbanks (TB - RP) --- Andy Behrens

3. Cedric Mullins (BAL - OF) --- Michael Lazarus

4. Kyle Finnegan (WSH - RP) --- Mike Parrillo

5. Jeremy Peña (HOU - SS) --- Dalton Del Don

6. Jeff Hoffman (TOR - RP) --- Frank Schwab

7. Anthony Santander (TOR - OF) --- Scott Jenstad*

8. Nico Hoerner (CHC - 2B,SS) --- D.J. Short

9. Maikel Garcia (KC - 2B,3B) --- Jeff Erickson

10. Paul Goldschmidt (NYY - 1B) --- Fred Zinkie

11. Jordan Beck (COL - OF) --- Scott Pianowski

12. Marcus Semien (TEX - 2B) --- Steven Psihogios

Boring handshakes still spend the same, so Hoffman and Finnegan make sense here. Beck feels like a good value after a monster month; he's been a top 12 offensive producer over the past four weeks and he'll always be in the top three of the Colorado order. I hope this isn't the end for Semien, off to a sluggish .174/.267/.234 start. He's tumbled about 4-5 rounds here.

Round 12

1. Luis Castillo (SEA - SP) --- Steven Psihogios

2. Christian Yelich (MIL - OF) --- Scott Pianowski

3. Kerry Carpenter (DET - OF) --- Fred Zinkie

4. Tyler Soderstrom (ATH - 1B,OF) --- Jeff Erickson

5. Ezequiel Tovar (COL - SS) --- D.J. Short

6. Sonny Gray (STL - SP) --- Scott Jenstad*

7. Casey Mize (DET - SP) --- Frank Schwab

8. Robbie Ray (SF - SP) --- Dalton Del Don

9. Dylan Crews (WSH - OF) --- Mike Parrillo

10. Kyle Stowers (MIA - OF) --- Michael Lazarus

11. Trevor Megill (MIL - RP) --- Andy Behrens

12. Alec Bohm (PHI - 1B,3B) --- Jorge Martin

Lazarus clearly paid attention to the opening quarter of the year, with the Stowers selection underscoring that fact. Soderstrom's having a breakout year despite surprising struggles at home — he's only hit two homers at Sutter Health Park, and his average is 56 points higher on the road. Carpenter doesn't do a thing against lefties, but he's such a crusher against RHPs, it doesn't matter.

Round 13

1. Nick Castellanos (PHI - OF) --- Jorge Martin

2. Anthony Volpe (NYY - SS) --- Andy Behrens

3. Nick Pivetta (SD - SP) --- Michael Lazarus

4. Salvador Perez (KC - C,1B) --- Mike Parrillo

5. Jack Flaherty (DET - SP) --- Dalton Del Don

6. Heliot Ramos (SF - OF) --- Frank Schwab

7. Adley Rutschman (BAL - C) --- Scott Jenstad*

8. Cristopher Sánchez (PHI - SP) --- D.J. Short

9. Jesús Luzardo (PHI - SP) --- Jeff Erickson

10. Geraldo Perdomo (AZ - SS) --- Fred Zinkie

11. Carlos Estévez (KC - RP) --- Scott Pianowski

12. Adolis García (TEX - OF) --- Steven Psihogios

If Ramos were on a glamour team, he would have been drafted 2-4 rounds earlier. Rutschman was a notable ADP tumbler, though his slump is about a year old now. Perdomo seems to have marked his territory in Arizona for now, no matter the presence of Jordan Lawlar.

Round 14

1. Ryan Walker (SF - RP) --- Steven Psihogios

2. Aroldis Chapman (BOS - RP) --- Scott Pianowski

3. Luke Weaver (NYY - RP) --- Fred Zinkie

4. Clay Holmes (NYM - SP,RP) --- Jeff Erickson

5. Jung Hoo Lee (SF - OF) --- D.J. Short

6. Xavier Edwards (MIA - SS) --- Scott Jenstad*

7. Xander Bogaerts (SD - 2B,SS) --- Frank Schwab

8. Jordan Romano (PHI - RP) --- Dalton Del Don

9. Isaac Paredes (HOU - 1B,3B) --- Mike Parrillo

10. Masyn Winn (STL - SS) --- Michael Lazarus

11. Hunter Goodman (COL - C,OF) --- Andy Behrens

12. Michael Busch (CHC - 1B) --- Jorge Martin

The Rockies make sure Goodman is in the lineup just about every day, so even with much of the room not prioritizing catcher, Goodman is a classy pick in this spot. Lee's rookie year with the Giants was ruined by injury; he's on pace to score 100 runs and drive in 100 runs, along with a plus average and some category juice.

Round 15

1. Jasson Domínguez (NYY - OF) --- Jorge Martin

2. Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS - 2B,SS,OF) --- Andy Behrens

3. Mike Trout (LAA - OF) --- Michael Lazarus

4. Kenley Jansen (LAA - RP) --- Mike Parrillo

5. Yainer Diaz (HOU - C,1B) --- Dalton Del Don

6. Jonathan Aranda (TB - 1B,2B) --- Frank Schwab

7. Kevin Gausman (TOR - SP) --- Scott Jenstad*

8. Devin Williams (NYY - RP) --- D.J. Short

9. Grant Holmes (ATL - SP,RP) --- Jeff Erickson

10. Drew Rasmussen (TB - SP,RP) --- Fred Zinkie

11. Bryson Stott (PHI - 2B,SS) --- Scott Pianowski

12. Luis García Jr. (WSH - 2B) --- Steven Psihogios

I've stopped waiting for health miracles with Trout, but Round 15 feels right. Gausman has a jagged ERA but a tidy WHIP and when those stats tell different stories, we generally trust the WHIP. Williams has started to come around in the Bronx, but Luke Weaver has been just about perfect as the New York closer. It's hard to say where that story is headed.

Round 16

1. Kristian Campbell (BOS - 2B,OF) --- Steven Psihogios

2. Jorge Polanco (SEA - 2B,3B) --- Scott Pianowski

3. Royce Lewis (MIN - 3B) --- Fred Zinkie

4. Matthew Liberatore (STL - SP,RP) --- Jeff Erickson

5. Josh Lowe (TB - OF) --- D.J. Short

6. Seth Lugo (KC - SP) --- Scott Jenstad*

7. Emilio Pagán (CIN - RP) --- Frank Schwab

8. Gleyber Torres (DET - 2B) --- Dalton Del Don

9. Yusei Kikuchi (LAA - SP) --- Mike Parrillo

10. Will Vest (DET - RP) --- Michael Lazarus

11. Brandon Lowe (TB - 1B,2B) --- Andy Behrens

12. Brandon Pfaadt (AZ - SP) --- Jorge Martin

A lot of my so-called sneaky targets were snapped up here — Campbell, Liberatore, Lugo (it's only a finger injury), Vest. It feels like five minutes since the Reds didn't have a closer — all of a sudden, Pagán has 12 saves.

Round 17

1. Sandy Alcantara (MIA - SP) --- Jorge Martin

2. Andy Pages (LAD - OF) --- Andy Behrens

3. Shea Langeliers (ATH - C) --- Michael Lazarus

4. Yandy Díaz (TB - 1B) --- Mike Parrillo

5. Josh Jung (TEX - 3B) --- Dalton Del Don

6. Roman Anthony (BOS - OF) --- Frank Schwab

7. Brandon Nimmo (NYM - OF) --- Scott Jenstad*

8. Reese Olson (DET - SP) --- D.J. Short

9. Lars Nootbaar (STL - OF) --- Jeff Erickson

10. Taylor Ward (LAA - OF) --- Fred Zinkie

11. J.T. Realmuto (PHI - C) --- Scott Pianowski

12. Nick Lodolo (CIN - SP) --- Steven Psihogios

You want a boring value vet, Nimmo waves hello. Anthony hasn't hit for power in May but he's still the most interesting batter prospect in the minors. The Red Sox obviously have a glutted outfield, but they also have a losing record — find a place for this kid.

Round 18

1. Spencer Steer (CIN - 1B,OF) --- Steven Psihogios

2. Logan O'Hoppe (LAA - C) --- Scott Pianowski

3. Merrill Kelly (AZ - SP) --- Fred Zinkie

4. Iván Herrera (STL - C) --- Jeff Erickson

5. Justin Martinez (AZ - RP) --- D.J. Short

6. Jordan Westburg (BAL - 2B,3B) --- Scott Jenstad*

7. Jackson Holliday (BAL - 2B,SS) --- Frank Schwab

8. George Springer (TOR - OF) --- Dalton Del Don

9. Ryan Pepiot (TB - SP) --- Mike Parrillo

10. Ronel Blanco (HOU - SP) — Michael Lazarus

11. Tyler Glasnow (LAD - SP) — Andy Behrens

12. Camilo Doval (SF - RP) — Jorge Martin

I knew Schwab was a Holliday guy before the year, and nothing has changed after a solid start. Despite a decent first quarter, Springer still lasted to Pick 212. How many starts should we project for Glasnow? Ten? Twelve? Fifteen?

Round 19

1. Blake Snell (LAD - SP) — Jorge Martin

2. Ryan Weathers (MIA - SP) — Andy Behrens

3. Dylan Moore (SEA - 1B,2B,3B,SS,OF) — Michael Lazarus

4. Jonathan India (KC - 2B,3B,OF) — Mike Parrillo

5. Chandler Simpson (TB - OF) — Dalton Del Don

6. Colt Keith (DET - 1B,2B) — Frank Schwab

7. Bryce Miller (SEA - SP) — Scott Jenstad*

8. Nick Kurtz (ATH - 1B) — D.J. Short

9. Luis Arraez (SD - 1B,2B) — Jeff Erickson

10. Kyle Manzardo (CLE - 1B) — Fred Zinkie

11. Ben Rice (NYY - 1B) — Scott Pianowski

12. Nolan Arenado (STL - 3B) — Steven Psihogios

Moore is having a sneaky season, sitting on seven homers and seven steals, along with a juicy 150 OPS+. And look at those lovely five positions. First-base filling was a priority here, with six different players covering that spot. Interesting to see breakout kids Manzardo and Rice land back to back.

Round 20

1. Agustín Ramírez (MIA - C,1B) — Steven Psihogios

2. Jake Burger (TEX - 1B,3B) — Scott Pianowski

3. AJ Smith-Shawver (ATL - SP) — Fred Zinkie

4. José Caballero (TB - 2B,3B,SS,OF) — Jeff Erickson

5. Zach Eflin (BAL - SP) — D.J. Short

6. Tyler O'Neill (BAL - OF) — Scott Jenstad*

7. Hayden Birdsong (SF - SP,RP) — Frank Schwab

8. Trevor Story (BOS - SS) — Dalton Del Don

9. Gavin Sheets (SD - 1B,OF) — Mike Parrillo

10. Andrew Abbott (CIN - SP) — Michael Lazarus

11. Matt Shaw (CHC - 2B,3B,SS) — Andy Behrens

12. Aaron Nola (PHI - SP) — Jorge Martin

Can we just give Burger a pass for a horrible April? His last two years have to mean something. Birdsong is an interesting spec play, recently promoted to the San Francisco rotation. Nola looks broken to me, but at least Martin can park him on an IL slot.

Round 21

1. Max Muncy (LAD - 3B) — Jorge Martin

2. José Soriano (LAA - SP) — Andy Behrens

3. Porter Hodge (CHC - RP) — Michael Lazarus

4. Jackson Jobe (DET - SP,RP) — Mike Parrillo

5. Tyler Fitzgerald (SF - 2B,SS,OF) — Dalton Del Don

6. TJ Friedl (CIN - OF) — Frank Schwab

7. Michael Toglia (COL - 1B,OF) — Scott Jenstad*

8. Alec Burleson (STL - 1B,OF) — D.J. Short

9. Trent Grisham (NYY - OF) — Jeff Erickson

10. Tyler Mahle (TEX - SP) — Fred Zinkie

11. Jason Adam (SD - RP) — Scott Pianowski

12. Nathaniel Lowe (WSH - 1B) — Steven Psihogios

The room shrugged at Grisham's fast start, so Erickson gets a nifty value in Round 21. Friedl has been underrated his entire career. I wish Fitzgerald slotted higher in the San Francisco lineup, but he does a lot of things well and covers three positions.

Round 22

1. Jorge Soler (LAA - OF) — Steven Psihogios

2. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ - OF) — Scott Pianowski

3. Trevor Larnach (MIN - OF) — Fred Zinkie

4. Dustin May (LAD - SP) — Jeff Erickson

5. Sal Frelick (MIL - OF) — D.J. Short

6. Ryan Mountcastle (BAL - 1B) — Scott Jenstad*

7. Austin Hays (CIN - OF) — Frank Schwab

8. Rhys Hoskins (MIL - 1B) — Dalton Del Don

9. Ryan McMahon (COL - 3B) — Mike Parrillo

10. Daulton Varsho (TOR - OF) — Michael Lazarus

11. Tommy Kahnle (DET - RP) — Andy Behrens

12. Brandon Woodruff (MIL - SP) — Jorge Martin

The Twins have that "no stars, just talent" motif working, and Larnach symbolizes that. He's usually parked in a good lineup slot, too. It's typically a good idea to raid the bullpen of any winning team; Behrens does that here with Kahnle in Detroit. Hays might be having a post-hype breakout season.

Round 23

1. Michael Conforto (LAD - OF) — Jorge Martin

2. Matthew Boyd (CHC - SP) — Andy Behrens

3. Jake Cronenworth (SD - 1B,2B) — Michael Lazarus

4. Zach McKinstry (DET - 2B,3B,SS,OF) — Mike Parrillo

5. Ben Brown (CHC - SP,RP) — Dalton Del Don

6. Clarke Schmidt (NYY - SP) — Frank Schwab

7. José Berríos (TOR - SP) — Scott Jenstad*

8. Eury Pérez (MIA - SP) — D.J. Short

9. Gavin Williams (CLE - SP) — Jeff Erickson

10. Otto Lopez (MIA - 2B,SS) — Fred Zinkie

11. Josh Smith (TEX - 1B,3B,SS,OF) — Scott Pianowski

12. Shane Baz (TB - SP) — Steven Psihogios

Several of the hitters here cover multiple positions, which is often a theme for those top-of-bench options. Berríos is off to a slow start but given his track record, I'd expect him to be a top-60 pitcher from here out, a reliable staff option for a league of this size.

Round 24

1. Austin Wells (NYY - C) — Steven Psihogios

2. Randy Rodríguez (SF - RP) — Scott Pianowski

3. Chris Bassitt (TOR - SP) — Fred Zinkie

4. Willi Castro (MIN - 2B,3B,SS,OF) — Jeff Erickson

5. Gabriel Moreno (AZ - C) — D.J. Short

6. Roki Sasaki (LAD - SP) — Scott Jenstad*

7. Drake Baldwin (ATL - C) — Frank Schwab

8. Zebby Matthews (MIN - SP) — Dalton Del Don

9. Logan Henderson (MIL - SP) — Mike Parrillo

10. Yu Darvish (SD - SP) — Michael Lazarus

11. Ryan O'Hearn (BAL - 1B,OF) — Andy Behrens

12. JJ Bleday (ATH - OF) — Jorge Martin

Henderson looked outstanding in his first two starts — that dreamy change — and is an excellent speculation play this late. Matthews had a tidy ERA under two in the minors before a mediocre weekend debut for the Twins; he's still a high-upside arm worth consideration.

Round 25

1. Noelvi Marte (CIN - 3B) — Jorge Martin

2. Jesús Tinoco (MIA - RP) — Andy Behrens

3. Carson Kelly (CHC - C) — Michael Lazarus

4. Cam Smith (HOU - 3B,OF) — Mike Parrillo

5. Clayton Kershaw (LAD - SP) — Dalton Del Don

6. Will Benson (CIN - OF) — Frank Schwab

7. Andrés Giménez (TOR - 2B) — Scott Jenstad*

8. Luke Jackson (TEX - RP) — D.J. Short

9. Tylor Megill (NYM - SP) — Jeff Erickson

10. Shelby Miller (AZ - RP) — Fred Zinkie

11. Chase Meidroth (CWS - 2B,3B,SS) — Scott Pianowski

12. Max Meyer (MIA - SP) — Steven Psihogios

Benson's power show last weekend was enough to push him into our draft. Miller, Jackson and Tinoco all have a chance at saves, though Tinoco pitched early in Monday's game and was knocked around.

Round 26

1. Taj Bradley (TB - SP) — Steven Psihogios

2. Javier Báez (DET - 3B,SS,OF) — Scott Pianowski

3. Lucas Erceg (KC - RP) — Fred Zinkie

4. Sean Manaea (NYM - SP) — Jeff Erickson

5. Griffin Canning (NYM - SP) — D.J. Short

6. José Alvarado (PHI - RP) — Scott Jenstad*

7. Dennis Santana (PIT - RP) — Frank Schwab

8. Will Warren (NYY - SP) — Dalton Del Don

9. Brooks Lee (MIN - 2B,3B,SS) — Mike Parrillo

10. Walker Buehler (BOS - SP) — Michael Lazarus

11. Bryan Abreu (HOU - RP) — Andy Behrens

12. Tony Gonsolin (LAD - SP) — Jorge Martin

Gonsolin is your Mr. Irrelevant. May it work out as well as Brock Purdy. Pitching dominates our last wave of picks, covering 10 of 12 spots.

Wall of Fame: Past F&F Champions

Dalton Del Don (2024, 2021, 2017)

Scott Jenstad (2023, 2018)

Ryan Boyer (2022. 2016)

Scott Pianowski (2020, 2014, 2010, 2008)

Michael Lazarus (2019)

D.J. Short (2015, 2013)

Andy Behrens (2012, 2007)

Jeff Erickson (2011)

Chris Liss (2009, 2006)

Brandon Funston (2005)