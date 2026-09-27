Florida jumps into the top 10 of the college football rankings after taking down Ole Miss

It's great to be a Gator in the latest AP Top 25 rankings: Florida made a massive jump, landing in the top 10 for the first time in five years.

The Gators’ 24-point win over Mississippi on Saturday earned them a 13-rung promotion to No. 8, their highest ranking since 2020 and first top-10 appearance since 2021.

Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame held their grip on the top three spots in the poll. Miami was a season-high No. 4, and Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 5.

Indiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and BYU rounded out the top 10. That’s a five-spot drop for the Rebels.

Stick around for projections and live updates.

AP Top 25 rankings

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Ohio State

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. Ole Miss

10. BYU

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Utah

14. Iowa

15. Oregon

16. Mississippi State

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. Oklahoma State

20. Houston

21. SMU

22. Boise State

23. UCLA

24. Kentucky

25. Missouri

Dante Moore suffers a scary injury against USC

By MAURA CAREY

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore went down with a scary injury after USC linebacker Desman Stephens hit him late on a slide on Saturday night.

Moore laid motionless on the field before being carted off and taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Stephens was ejected for targeting, and the game was delayed 15 minutes as a result.

Oregon backup and former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola added a spark off the bench, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns and guiding Oregon to a 41-27 win.

“He’s in recovery, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but he’s moving,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the game. “We’ll continue to assess him, but I don’t want to speak too soon, but he’s moving.”

No. 21 Florida sends No. 4 Ole Miss packing

No. 21 Florida made its biggest statement yet with a 52-28 win over No. 4 Ole Miss.

The Gators had six rushing touchdowns, with standout running back Jadan Baugh accounting for three of them and 142 rushing yards. Duke Clark added 126 rushing yards and a score. Quarterback Aaron Philo also ran one in and completed 16 of 23 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

It’s the first defeat this season for Pete Golding’s Rebels, who took a trip to the swamp after a highly anticipated 32-24 win against rival LSU.

This weekend, Florida outscored Ole Miss 21-7 in the fourth quarter to come out with the win.

“I didn’t come here for us to be average,” Florida coach Jon Sumrall said after the game.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma fall to 2-2 overall

Two of the SEC’s highly ranked College Football Playoff teams — Texas A&M and Oklahoma — each lost this weekend.

Both teams have plummeted in the rankings recently. The Sooners tumbled out of the AP Top 25 after a loss to Michigan and a shaky win against New Mexico in back-to-back weeks. Texas A&M dropped to No. 23 last week following a 31-21 upset loss to Kentucky.

The Aggies lost 35-6 to No. 10 LSU on Saturday, and the Sooners fell 41-13 to No. 2 Georgia.

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