Biden condemns ‘un-American’ 'lies' about federal storm response as Hurricane Milton nears Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden blasted his predecessor for spreading an “onslaught of lies” about how the federal government is handling the damage from Hurricane Helene as another hurricane, Milton, was on the verge of making landfall in Florida.

Biden says, “Quite frankly, these lies are un-American.”

Biden says that former President Trump and his allies have misrepresented the response and resources of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The president Wednesday singled out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she claimed the federal government could control the weather.

Biden also talked about the potential damage from Hurricane Milton and encouraged people near its path to seek shelter.

HAPPENING NOW: President Biden providing updates as Hurricane Milton prepares to make landfall https://t.co/XToT4DAQNb — Boston 25 News (@boston25) October 9, 2024

