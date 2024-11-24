Beyoncé attends opening night of Michelle Williams's 'Death Becomes Her' on Broadway

One thing the public may not know about Beyoncé is that she enjoys a good Broadway show. The pop star has been spotted attending performances of Dear Evan Hansen and MJ: The Musical. Most recently, the superstar was seen at the opening night for the musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her, where her former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams is currently performing as one of the show's stars.

Beyoncé shared two Instagram posts to commemorate Williams's latest stint on Broadway. One was an Instagram reel featuring photos of her, her mom Tina Knowles, Williams and Kelly Rowland together set to her song "II Most Wanted," featuring Miley Cyrus. The second set of photos was a carousel of images with the caption "My belle." The post included photos of them celebrating the night, pictures backstage, Williams's headshot in the Playbill and photographs of New York City.

Rowland and Knowles shared posts on Instagram celebrating Williams's latest Broadway endeavor. Beyoncé's mother reshared her daughter's video and added a caption that reads, "It is always great seeing Destiny's Child together. At the Death Becomes Her premier the other night on Broadway in New York City, we watched as Michelle kill this role! She [sang] like an angel and looked like a goddess!!! Ride or die friends who support and love each other."

The last time fans saw Beyoncé and Rowland together was when the Cowboy Carter pop star spoke at a Houston rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign. Beyoncé gave an inspiring speech about being "a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided."

Williams revealed in a recent appearance on Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show Sherri that she wanted to attend the rally with her former Destiny's Child bandmate, but wasn't able to attend because she was in previews for Death Becomes Her.

"It was the first time that I have not been able to be in person for something that I wanted to be at,” Williams said during her appearance. "It’s a sacrifice that we make [being] on Broadway.”

It's not the first time Williams has performed on Broadway. She made her debut in Aida in 2003 and went on to do a stint in shows like Chicago and Once on This Island, as well as national tours for shows like The Color Purple and What My Husband Doesn't Know.

Beyoncé fans can expect to see her over on Netflix on Christmas Day after she revealed she that she will be performing at halftime for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans football game.