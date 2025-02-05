Betting market not impressed with Bucks' acquisition of Kyle Kuzma

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting fifth in the East playoff picture at 26-22.

But having one of the world's best players in Giannis Antetokounmpo brings a special kind of pressure when it comes to pursuing the ultimate goal: an NBA championship.

The 2021 NBA champions reportedly pulled off a trade Wednesday with the purpose of giving Giannis and the Bucks more support, but the oddsmakers at BetMGM aren't too impressed.

The Bucks were +2800 to win the NBA Finals before dealing Khris Middleton in a package for Kyle Kuzma, but after news of the trade broke, the Bucks' title odds were ... +2800.

.@Bucks odds to win the NBA Championship at @BetMGM



+2800: Before Kyle Kuzma trade



+2800: After pic.twitter.com/LyzAzJgLuw — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 5, 2025

Middleton, 33, has struggled with an assortment of injuries, rehab and limited minutes, and while his efficiency has been solid (51.2/40.7/84.8 shooting splits), the three-time All-Star just hasn't been able to provide consistent contributions for the Bucks. He is playing the fewest minutes of his career (23.2) since his rookie season in 2012-13.

Kuzma, on the other hand, has been having a flat-out terrible season for the woeful, directionless Wizards, shooting 42% percent from the floor and 28.1% from 3. Still, if there is a reason for optimism, it's that Kuzma's offensive looks should improve while sharing the court with Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, as opposed to, say, Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly.

And there might be something to Kuzma, 29, playing the 4 alongside Antetokounmpo at the 5 in small-ball lineups.

But whatever happens in Milwaukee in the second half of the season, bettors apparently are not yet buying it.