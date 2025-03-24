Be skeptical of Mookie Betts being ready for Opening Day vs. Tigers

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

As Opening Day of the 2025 MLB season approaches, one unexpected storyline has emerged from the Los Angeles Dodgers' camp: the concerning health situation of outfielder Mookie Betts. Over the past couple of weeks, Betts has been grappling with an unusual and worrying illness.

In a recent episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, hosted by Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, the discussion touched on Betts' troubling health issue. It came to light that Betts had been unable to keep down solid food for approximately two weeks, leading to a concerning weight loss from 175 pounds to 150. This alarming situation has posed significant questions about Betts' readiness as the season opener looms.

"I'm kind of skeptical we're going to see him on Thursday," Shusterman said. "Hey, Mookie, you haven't eaten anything for three weeks. Here, go face Tarik Skubal."

The Dodgers host the Tigers in a three-game series beginning Thursday.

Betts has mentioned feeling fine in other respects, yet the inability to digest food is highly likely going to impair his performance. “It's hard to do your job when you don't eat food,” he admitted, highlighting the severity of the situation. Despite this, Betts expressed a determination to keep going, stating his intention to "play uphill" despite the ongoing issue. Sure, it's a testament to his resilience, but at what cost?

What perplexes Betts is the absence of a clear diagnosis, despite access to top-tier medical expertise. The uncertainty surrounding his condition only adds to the anxiety, as the Dodgers brace themselves for their home opener.