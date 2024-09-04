Ballon d'Or finalists don't include Ronaldo or Messi for 1st time since 2003; Naomi Girma omission draws outcry

The finalists for the Ballon d'Or were announced on Wednesday, and for the first time since 2003, the men's list doesn't include Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The list of 30 men's finalists does include stars like Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane. A player not named Messi or Ronaldo will win soccer's highest individual honor for just the third time in 17 years.

Karim Benzema won in 2022. Luka Modrić won in 2018. Besides those years, Messi and Ronaldo have combined to win every Ballon d'Or since 2008. Ronaldo won five, with his last in 2017.

Messi has won eight, claiming his most recent last year after leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup championship. Messi has since left Paris Saint-Germain to play for Inter Miami of MLS and been hampered by multiple injuries.

5 USWNT nominees, but no Naomi Girma

On the women's side, five members of the U.S. Women's National Team are nominated for the award. Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Naeher and Lindsey Horan are among the 30 finalists. They're fresh off a gold-medal performance at the Paris Olympics.

Here's the full recap of the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or nominees!#ballondor pic.twitter.com/xlleWGWw0I — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 4, 2024

Not among the finalists is USWNT defender Naomi Girma, an omission that prompted outcry on social media Wednesday.

The ballon d’or is recognition of what? Is it domestic performances? Is it national team performances? Is it champions league performances? Because on the womens side how Naomi Girma isn’t nominated makes the whole thing hilarious. — Laura Harvey (@LH1505) September 4, 2024

No Naomi Girma in that list is ridiculous and deeply unserious — Courtney Stith (@CourtneyStith) September 4, 2024

Not having Naomi Girma for Ballon d’Or is a historic travesty. For me, she’s the best player in the world. And if she’s not, *at least* she’s 100% without a doubt the best defender walking earth. — Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) September 4, 2024

Reigning World Cup champion Spain joined the USWNT in netting five nominations: Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putella, Mariona Caldentey, Salma Paralluelo and Patri Guijarro are all finalists for the women's award.