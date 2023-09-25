Baker's Dozen: Top 13 Highlights of the Weekend

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 sports highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!
13. Bruno Fernandes!
Gorgeous pass, gorgeous finish. And it proved to be just enough to lift Manchester United past Burnley, 1-0.
Bruno Fernandes has the breakthrough for Manchester United! 🔥— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 23, 2023
12. This rally is incredible
Kentucky's Megan Wilson dives into the stands to save the ball, Wildcats win the point.
🔥🔥MEGAN WILSON FROM OFF THE COURT!!!🔥🔥#SCTop10— Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) September 23, 2023
11. Two-man interception
Bishop Fitzgerald tips it to Sean Brown for the pick.
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAMWORK!!!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 23, 2023
What an interception from Sean Brown with help from Bishop Fitzgerald! #SCTop10#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/9yQne4g1Mw
10. That's an ace!
Emily Kristine Pedersen with the ace for Team Europe, which retained the Solheim Cup over Team USA with a 14-14 tie, the first-ever draw in the event's history.
🚨 SOLHEIM CUP ACE! 🚨— LPGA (@LPGA) September 22, 2023
Emily Kristine Pedersen makes the second ace in Solheim Cup history on the 12th hole! 💥#SolheimCup2023 pic.twitter.com/sO58VSwmM9
9. Save of the season already?
Brandon Bussi with an incredible stop in the Bruins' 3-0 preseason win over the Rangers
We needed another look 🤯@brandonbussi33 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/t2YqaKCvAQ— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 25, 2023
8. Look ma, one hand
Josh Kelly with an incredible one-handed grab against Oregon State. Heck of a game for the Fresno State transfer, who had eight catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
7. Tatis times it perfectly
Reminder that Fernando Tatis Jr. used to be a shortstop. Looks like he's adjusted decently enough to outfield duty.
SOMEONE CALL THE COPS BC WE'D LIKE TO REPORT A ROBBERY 😱— San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 24, 2023
6. How?!
How did Michael Pittman Jr. (a) catch this and (b) hang onto it? Amazing.
Are you kidding, MPJ?— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 24, 2023
5. Drake May, left-handed
A Heisman moment for the Heisman candidate.
DRAKE MAYE LEFT HANDED TD 🤯 @UNCFootball pic.twitter.com/oJNpiYgB4t— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 24, 2023
4. 6-4-3
David Fletcher to Michael Stefanic to Nolan Schanuel. One of the best double plays all season!
The Angels may be a dumpster fire but they did turn one of the best double plays you’ll see this weekend.— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) September 24, 2023
Amazing pic.twitter.com/1fCXJPeCnf
3. No-look shovel
The Dolphins beat the Broncos 70-20 and looked cool doing it.
Tua with the coolest no look shovel pass you'll ever see 🔥— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 24, 2023
2. Fullback kick return!
The kind of play you usually only see in "Madden."
1. Catch of the year
Take a bow, Ricky Pearsall. Wow, wow, wow.
OH MY!!!! WHAT A CATCH @S1ickSzn 😳— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 23, 2023
