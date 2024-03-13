Baker Mayfield gets called 'a 10 on the prick scale' by Bucs GM, then thanks him: 'I'll take that'

Baker Mayfield knows a compliment when he hears one, even if it may sound like an insult. It's one of the reasons he fits so well with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who re-signed the hard-nosed quarterback to a three-year deal earlier this week.

During the contract news conference on Wednesday, Bucs general manager Jason Licht was asked about Mayfield's mental and physical toughness, and how much that matters to him and the organization.

Licht's answer made the entire room burst into laughter.

"He set the tone on this team, with his um, for lack of a better word, out of 1-10, he's probably a 10 on the prick scale," Licht said.

Mayfield, who has developed a sense of humor about himself, was able to recognize that for the compliment it truly was.

"Thank you," Mayfield interjected. "I'll take that."

Licht quickly clarified himself.

"Baker's kind of an offensive lineman in a quarterback's body. It's what's rallied this team this year and he is a big part of it," Licht said.

Head coach Todd Bowles was able to give his QB1 some compliments that actually sounded like compliments, listing off some of Mayfield's best qualities.

"It's always great to be able to extend a player and a person of Baker's caliber," said Bowles. "Baker is the epitome of what we look for in a player: he's tough, strong-willed, competitive, resilient, and elevates the people around him. He is a thoughtful and genuine teammate who will do anything to help the team win. He was a huge part of our success during the 2023 season, and we look forward to having him continue to lead our offense into the future."

It looks like Mayfield has finally found the right place to play. The 28-year-old, who struggled with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022 after being traded by the Cleveland Browns, took a $4 million show-me deal with the Bucs in 2023, then proceeded to have the best season of his career. He threw for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions, showing grit and perseverance during a dreadful midseason spell to eventually lead the team to the playoffs.

For his part, Mayfield had already decided to stay in the area regardless of whether he signed with the Bucs. He and his wife, Emily, are expecting their first child in April (a girl), and the duo decided to make Tampa their permanent home after having such a wonderful season there.