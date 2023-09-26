Arrest warrant issued for Chargers CB J.C. Jackson for failure to appear in court

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is facing an arrest warrant in Massachusetts for failure to appear in court on traffic charges, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

The warrant stems from a 2021 traffic violation, when Jackson played for the New England Patriots. He was cited for reckless driving and speeding after being pulled over for going more than 100mph on a road in South Attleboro, Mass. According to ESPN, Jackson had until his court date — Friday, Sept. 22 — to pay a $600 fine and attend a four-hour reckless driving course. He reportedly did neither, and also failed to show up at Attleboro District Court for his court date, which led the judge to issue an arrest warrant.

Head coach Brandon Staley met with the media Monday and briefly discussed Jackson's situation, which the Chargers are fully aware of.

"It's a private matter for J.C. and he is working through it," Staley said.

Staley also said that he's not sure if the team will discipline Jackson, but the expectations of him will remain the same regardless.

"He is on our team and we expect him to prepare and practice and continue to improve," Staley said. "That's what our expectations are for him."

Jackson was healthy but inactive for the Chargers' matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, which was a surprise. But Staley said that was unrelated to Jackson's current legal situation.

The 27-year-old Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal last season. Thus far, he's failed to live up to it. He was brilliant with the Patriots, but that player hasn't shown up yet in Los Angeles. He missed 12 games in 2022, his first season with the Chargers, due to a ruptured patellar tendon. And when he hasn't been injured, his play has been lackluster.

The Chargers will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. It's not known if Jackson will be active.