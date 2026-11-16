LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When a system failure grounded airplanes nationwide, led to thousands of flight cancellations and disrupted air travel worldwide, a little place called El Dorado suddenly found itself in the spotlight.

The southern Arkansas city of about 18,000 people gained unwanted attention when a radio communications site based there was identified as a possible source of the troubles.

While it may not be the attention they sought, the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce figured any attention is an opportunity to introduce the world to the town.

“While our community is not to blame for the outage, we want to take this time to point out that, as folks on cable television networks, podcasts, and other outlets talk about El Dorado, we want you to do it the right way,” the chamber of commerce said on Facebook, starting with the name.

The chamber posted a pronunciation guide: “Proper use: El Duh Ray Duh,” although “El Duh Ray Doe” is also acceptable. Calling the city “El Duh Rod Oh” is to be avoided.

“And while we’re at it — tell the masses that our community is growing, we are adding jobs, your children can get their college tuition covered through the El Duh Ray Duh Promise,” the chamber stated.

The chamber also referred readers to the city's website, which promotes the city's tourism and culture.

On Monday, Steven Jones, president of the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, said that companies are also eyeing lithium reserves in the city.

Standard Lithium, a Canada-based lithium production company, is developing a project for the mineral's extraction near El Dorado, according to its website.

“We just thought why not capitalize on the marketing and have a little fun,” Jones said Monday.

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Turbay is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

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