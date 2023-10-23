Are the Dolphins, Bills and Lions worthy of our trust? | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever.

Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.

2:40 - Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles

8:10 - Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens

13:45 - Cleveland Browns @ Indianapolis Colts

19:10 - Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

24:25 - Las Vegas Raiders @ Chicago Bears

28:50 - Washington Commanders @ New York Giants

31:10 - Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

33:55 - Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

37:30 - Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos

43:35 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams

49:10 - Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

57:25 - MNF Preview: San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

📺 Watch This Full Episode On YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."