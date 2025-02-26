Another $500M for Hurricane Helene relief in North Carolina passes key hurdle

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Another $500 million would be spent toward Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in western North Carolina in legislation the state House unanimously approved Tuesday.

The measure, if enacted, would add to the funds the Republican-controlled General Assembly already approved in late 2024 to spend on disaster recovery activities following the historic flooding in the mountains in September.

But Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, who took office in January, requested earlier this month that legislators approve more than double that amount — $1.07 billion. He says those funds can't wait until conventional state budget negotiations likely would wrap up early this summer and that struggling businesses, displaced residents and public school students need help now.

GOP lawmakers agree more funds need to move fast to the region but say they want to be careful about maximizing federal matching funds and avoiding mistakes after previous storms. They also agree with Stein that more Helene aid will be approved in the months ahead.

“We all hope that that money will start flowing soon, but I fully expect that this won’t be the last,” Rep. Dudley Greene of Avery County, whose property received damage during Helene, said during floor debate. “Western North Carolina will appreciate your vote for this important next step.”

Depending on how it’s counted, the legislature has previously approved from $900 million to $1.1 billion to be available for Helene recovery activities.

Another $225 million already earmarked for Helene aid would help pay for Tuesday's measure now heading to the Senate, where GOP lawmakers have their own spending ideas. The storm legislation will mark an early test for relations between the legislature and Stein, whose veto stamp carries more weight since Republicans fell one vote short of a veto-proof majority in the November elections.

North Carolina state officials reported over 100 deaths from Helene, which also damaged 74,000 homes and thousands of miles in roads, bridges and culverts. State officials projected the storm caused a record $59.6 billion in damages and recovery needs.

The House bill emphasizes repairs for damaged homes, private bridges and roads and assistance to farmers who lost crops and rebuilding infrastructure adjacent to small businesses.

It lacked provisions from Stein's spending package to recompense local governments in the mountains for lost or spent revenues and to create a program where a state agency would make payments directly to small businesses harmed by Helene.

House Republicans attempted to address such concerns Tuesday with a successful amendment so $15 million can go to nonprofit organizations that could then offer small business revitalization grants. The amendment would also would permit local governments participating in an already-running state loan recovery program to avoid repaying some proceeds.

Democrats living in the flood-ravaged region were pleased with the adjustments but said locals are fearful that federal money won't be enough and state funds will come too late. Thousands of displaced residents in the region are receiving rental assistance or temporary housing, piles of debris litter areas and businesses that usually rely on tourism are deciding whether they can remain open.

“I understand that there is more to come and I’m grateful for that,” state Rep. Lindsey Prather of Buncombe County said. “But we are five months out from this storm. We’ve got to move quicker and we’ve got to spend more.”

Stein's administration projects that disaster relief approved by Congress in December and other federal funding sources may ultimately provide over $15 billion in Helene recovery funds to North Carolina. Stein unveiled another request for Washington last week that seeks an additional $13.1 billion.

A separate House measure scheduled for committee debate Wednesday currently would take an additional $475 million from existing state reserves to create a statewide crop loss program for 2024 disasters.

The full House also preliminarily approved another bill Tuesday that will raise the permanent maximum unemployment benefit in the state from $350 per week to $450.

But the measure also would terminate an executive order from former Gov. Roy Cooper that temporarily increased benefits to a weekly maximum of $600. While the order was issued to assist people who lost work due to Helene, Cooper's administration said federal law required the elevated payments to apply to workers statewide. That bill should head to the Senate later this week.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.