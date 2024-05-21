Angel Reese, aspiring business mogul, named newest part-owner of DC Power FC

Angel Reese's journey in the WNBA is just beginning, but she's well on her way to becoming a mogul. The Chicago Sky rookie announced Tuesday that she is now a part-owner of DC Power Football Club, Washington's new women's pro soccer team. The Power will begin their first season this summer as one of the eight founding teams in the USL Super League.

"I want to help grow women's sports and elevate female athletes across the board," Reese said in a statement via The Athletic. "We're taking over, and I'm honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women's soccer in the DMV community."

Becoming part-owner of a pro sports team is a new status symbol among star athletes. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his his wife Brittany, a former collegiate and international pro soccer player, are part-owners of the Kansas City Current. Tom Brady is part-owner of the Las Vegas Aces and is trying to buy into the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group.

While the Mahomes' bought into a team that resides in their adopted home, and Brady is investing in teams that are not located where he grew up or played, Reese is choosing to make her connection close to home. Born and raised in the Baltimore suburb of Randallstown, she is also deeply connected to the D.C. area. According to The Athletic, other investors include D.C. United, and various "community and business leaders" from the area. The Washington Post reported that players from the Washington Nationals and Washington Capitals are expected to join the ownership group soon.

"Angel's decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking," Jason Levien, D.C. United CEO and Co-Chairman, said in a statement. "As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women's sports in the DMV as well as globally, while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We're looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner."

Announcing Angel Reese as their first celebrity investor wasn't the only thing the new franchise did on Tuesday. They announced their first president (Jordan Stuart), first head coach (former DC United player Frédéric Brillant), and the name of their team.