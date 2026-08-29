An officer is dead and a second was injured in a shooting at South Carolina park, police chief says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A police officer in South Carolina’s capital city died and a second was injured Saturday in a shooting at a park, the Columbia police chief said. The suspect also died, said Columbia Police Department Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook.

Holbrook said at a news conference Saturday evening that the incident began as two officers responded to a reported domestic dispute.

“Our hearts are broken this evening,” Holbrook said, adding that the deceased officer was survived by a wife and two young children.

“I hope that our officers know that they’re not alone in this. We will lean on each other in this tragic time,” Holbrook said. “Let’s pray for this department.”

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The deceased officer was 29 years old and had been with the police department for two years, Holbrook said.

Holbrook did not take questions but said further briefings would be forthcoming.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.