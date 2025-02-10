Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore set to take majority ownership of Timberwolves, Lynx after winning in arbitration

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are finally set to take over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Arbitrators have ruled in favor of Rodriguez and Lore over current owner Glen Taylor in their long, tumultuous fight over the future of that franchise and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx on Monday, the two men announced.

The two will become the team’s owners after the NBA’s board of governors’ approval. It’s unclear when Rodriguez and Lore will officially take controlling ownership of the franchises.

"We are extremely pleased with today's decision," the two men said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the NBA to complete the approval process and close this transaction so that we can turn our attention to winning championships in Minnesota for our incredible fans and the Twin Cities community."

Rodriguez and Lore agreed to purchase the Timberwolves and Lynx from Taylor for $1.5 billion in 2021. They purchased a 20% stake initially, and then had three future options that would have given them full control of the teams in subsequent years. They reached 40% ownership, and then were set to jump up to 80% last year before Taylor suddenly announced that the team was no longer for sale and that he was going to keep controlling interest of the franchises.

Taylor claimed that Rodriguez and Lore missed a deadline , which allowed him to back out of the deal. Rodriguez and Lore described that announcement as a "nuclear bomb" that took them completely by surprise.

The two sides have been in arbitration ever since.

