Alabama scores re-commitment from WR Ryan Williams, No. 4 recruit in country

Kalen DeBoer's first commitment at Alabama is a familiar one, as well as a massive one.

Ryan Williams, a wide receiver ranked by Rivals as the No. 4 recruit in the country, announced Wednesday he will re-commit to the Crimson Tide. Williams is 6-foot-1, 164 pounds, a native of Saraland, Ala. and the No. 2 receiver in the country, behind only Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.

Williams decommitted from Alabama only a few hours after Nick Saban announced his retirement, an announcement the player told ESPN caught him off-guard. He reportedly made the decision to decommit only an hour after calling the Tide coaches to confirm the news.

Because he did not sign a letter of intent, Williams was free to peruse his options. There were many, with Texas A&M, LSU, Texas and Auburn all lining up, according to Rivals. Meanwhile, Alabama replaced Saban with Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Bringing back Williams is arguably the biggest win of DeBoer's tenure so far. The teenager was one of many players to look elsewhere after Saban left, and quite a few of them have already committed to a different program.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond, Alabama's leader in receptions last season, is transferring to Texas. All-SEC safety Caleb Downs picked Ohio State, as did Julian Sayin, a five-star quarterback in the Class of 2024 who had enrolled early. Starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor is headed to Iowa, a return to his home state.

So far, DeBoer's biggest acquisition had been ex-Washington quarterback Austin Mack, a former four-star recruit who followed him from Seattle. Bringing Williams back is a good sign that the coach can still attract talent like Saban.