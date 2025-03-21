AL West preview: Can Rangers finally end Astros dominance? | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the entire AL West ahead of Opening Day. The two first break down the Los Angeles Angels and tell you why their success will hinge upon Mike Trout’s health. They also react to the Athletics’ offseason and what fans can expect amongst an uncertain future for the team.

Jake and Jordan then preview the three division contenders. Will the Seattle Mariners be able to bring some consistency to their lineup? Can the Texas Rangers finally win the division or will the Houston Astros continue their division dominance?

(1:30) - AL West preview: Los Angeles Angels

(19:00) - AL West preview: Athletics

(33:15) - AL West preview: Texas Rangers

(46:10) - AL West preview: Seattle Mariners

(57:30) - AL West preview: Houston Astros

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts