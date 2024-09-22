A'ja Wilson named unanimous WNBA MVP, the third MVP award for Las Vegas Aces star

For the third time in her career, the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson is the WNBA MVP. And this time, it was unanimous — she joins Cynthia Cooper-Dyke (1997) as the only player to win the award unanimously.

Wilson undoubtedly put together an incredible season, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. Two weeks ago, Wilson broke the league's single-season scoring record. She was named an All-Star for the sixth time while leading the Aces to a 27-13 record this season, good for fourth in the league.

The Aces take on the Storm in the first round on Sunday.

Wilson received all 67 first-place votes, with Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Caitlin Clark coming in a distant second, third and fourth in total points.

This story will be updated.