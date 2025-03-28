Adam Hadwin pays for sprinkler damage, buys course crew lunch after Valspar Championship incident

Adam Hadwin has made up for his sprinkler incident at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club.

Hadwin, a week after he hilariously destroyed a sprinkler head out of frustration during the Valspar Championship, offered to pay to repair all of the sprinklers at the course. He also sent a video message and bought lunch for the course's maintenance department.

How it started ➡️ how it’s going



In addition to paying for all repairs to @Innisbrook sprinklers, our 2017 champ, @ahadwingolf sent a video message & bought lunch for the entire course maintenance department 🥹⛳️



Thank you, Adam & @jessicahadwin! pic.twitter.com/F3pelflxf6 — Valspar Championship (@ValsparChamp) March 28, 2025

Hadwin, during the second round of the Valspar Championship last week, took his frustrations out on a sprinkler head near the 10th green after he made a double bogey.

After smashing his club into the sprinkler, however, water turned on and started spraying everywhere. Hadwin quickly froze and looked completely defeated.

That was one of three incidents on the course last week. Patton Kizzire tried to punt his putter after he missed a putt on Thursday before he withdrew from the event completely. Sahith Theegala launched his club down the fairway after flaring a shot out to the right, too, though he still managed to save par after the toss.

Viktor Hovland overtook Justin Thomas on Sunday to win the Valspar Championship for his seventh career PGA Tour win. Hadwin, after his second-round 76, missed the cut.

Hadwin has won just a single time on Tour, back at the Valspar Championship in 2017. He has one top 10 finish so far this season — a T9 run at the WM Phoenix Open — but he’s missed three out of the last four cuts entering this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open. He entered this week at No. 79 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

While his incident was the funniest of the three that took place in Florida last week, Hadwin has made his amends with the course where he picked up his inaugural win.