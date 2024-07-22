Aaron Rodgers explains his minicamp absence was due to a vacation to Egypt

Aaron Rodgers cleared up his mysterious absence from New York Jets' minicamp in June by telling the "Pardon My Take" podcast that he was in Egypt on vacation and that minicamp isn't what it used to be.

"They can arbitrarily put a tag on whatever week of OTAs they want and say, 'This is the minicamp week,' which makes it somehow more mandatory than the other weeks," said Rodgers. "But it was an OTA schedule. That's how words can be a little deceiving from time to time. They can make a story out of the fact that I missed a minicamp, but it was really two OTA days, but [I] came to the first 10."

Rodgers, 40, brought up how much minicamps have changed during his career going from five practices over three days to two-day events. As per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, minicamps are mandatory, which is why he was subject to a fine.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh called Rodgers' absence unexcused but said that he and Rodgers were on the "exact same page" after the quarterback informed him of his plans.

"There's no issue between Aaron, or his teammates for that matter," Saleh said in June. "We addressed it yesterday; it's more of an issue for everyone outside of the building than it is inside. That's about it."

Rodgers was also asked about his name being brought up as a vice president candidate with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"I thought about and then I just kept living my life," said Rodgers, who added continuing to play football was a big reason why nothing materialized.

The Jets open up training camp on Tuesday with Rodgers ready to participate.

How long does Rodgers, a four-time MVP entering his 20th NFL season, see himself playing? He wasn't sure, but he has high expectations for his final years.