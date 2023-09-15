Aaron Rodgers on return to football after Achilles injury: 'Give me the doubts ... then watch what I do'

Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly on Friday for the first time since suffering a season-ending Achilles tendon injury on "Monday Night Football." He does not sound ready to retire.

The New York Jets quarterback told the Pat McAfee Show that he "knew right away this was not a good situation" and that he'd torn his Achilles. The 39-year-old 18-year veteran then spoke about his future in football.

"Give me the doubts," Rodgers told McAfee. "Give me the timetables. Give me all the things you think can, should or will happen, because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need.

"Give me your doubts. Give me your prognostications. And then watch what I do."

Rodgers told McAfee that the immediate aftermath of the injury that sidelined him four plays into his Jets career was "one of the toughest 24-hour stretches I've had in my life. "

"Then it turned into one of the toughest 24-hour stretches I've had in my life, for sure," Rodgers said. "Lot of sadness, lot of tears, lot of dark frustration and anger — all the gamut of emotions.

"The sun rose the next day, and I found myself in L.A. and had surgery on Wednesday."

Rodgers told McAfee that he was overwhelmed with the messages of support that came from former teammates and players around the league as well as from complete strangers.

“I think I shed just as many tears about the support and the nice messages than just the sadness of what happened.”

Rodgers' debut with the Jets after an 18-year stint with the Green Bay Packers that included four MVP trophies and a Super Bowl victory was one of the most anticipated moments of the new NFL season. His injury was a crushing blow to a Jets team with Super Bowl aspirations and the NFL as a whole.

Behind a stout defense and a strong running game anchored by second-year back Breece Hall, the Jets went on to defeat the Buffalo Bills on Monday despite Rodgers' absence. Third-year pro Zach Wilson, who was benched last season because of poor performance, played quarterback in his stead and will continue to start for the Jets, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

If the Jets manage to make the playoffs, Rodgers hopes to be able to return to the field. When asked if he thought he could return for the postseason, Rodgers said: "Anything is possible."

The playoffs start on January 13, roughly four months from Rodgers' injury. A return to the postseason would be more than a long shot. Achilles tears generally sideline NFL players for up to a year, and Rodgers is past his physical playing prime at 39 years old.

His return to the game doesn't sound like a matter of if, though, but a matter of when.