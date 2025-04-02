7 takeaways from the NFL owners meetings

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The NFL owners meeting wrapped up Tuesday. Here are seven takeaways, as discussed by Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Charles Robinson on the latest episode of the "Inside Coverage" podcast:

1. Micah Parsons' contract negotiation

The Dallas Cowboys are handling negotiations directly with Micah Parsons rather than his agent. This approach is typical for them, but it frustrates agents who prefer traditional negotiations. Jerry Jones is reportedly offering Parsons the largest non-quarterback deal in NFL history.

2. Impact of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' brand

The hosts discussed how Jerry Jones has built the Cowboys into the most valuable sports franchise globally. Despite not winning a Super Bowl since 1995, the Cowboys brand remains incredibly strong because of Jones' business acumen and strategic deals.

3. Browns' ownership honesty

Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Cleveland Browns, candidly admitted to making a mistake with the Deshaun Watson contract, calling it a "big swing and a miss." This public acknowledgment might help the team move forward and focus on rebuilding.

4. Jets Ownership criticism

Woody Johnson, owner of the Jets, dismissed the NFL Players Association report cards, calling them "totally bogus." This response contrasts with other owners who have used the feedback to improve their organizations, reflecting poorly on the Jets' adaptability.

5. Tush Push rule delayed

The vote on the controversial "tush push" play was pushed back to May. The play is criticized by some for its potential danger and fairness issues, yet no evidence supports it being more dangerous than other plays.

6. Regular Season overtime rule change

The NFL adopted the playoff overtime format for the regular season — each team will get a chance to touch the ball, regardless of if a team scores a touchdown on the opening possession — but with a compressed 10-minute period. This change could lead to more ties and raises questions about the fairness of possessions.

7. NFL expansion on Christmas Day

The NFL announced a triple-header for Christmas Day, intensifying competition with the NBA for viewership. The move marks a significant shift as the NFL aims to dominate holiday sports broadcasting.

To hear more NFL discussions, tune into Inside Coverage on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.