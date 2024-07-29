7 people shot, 2 fatally, at a park in upstate Rochester, NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (AP) — Two women were killed and five other people were injured when gunfire erupted during a Sunday afternoon barbecue at a park in upstate New York, authorities said Monday.

Hundreds of people were at Maplewood Park in Rochester at what had been a celebratory event when someone opened fire around 6:20 p.m., police said.

"At some point, rounds were fired from multiple weapons, striking the victims,” Police Chief David Smith said at a news conference.

Tyasia Manning, 25, a city employee, was killed, police said. A second victim, Phylicia Council, 34, died later.

Several police agencies responded to the park including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police. Rochester police did confirm a party was happening in the area at the time of the shooting.

“At this point we don’t know how many people were shooting," Capt. Greg Bello said Sunday evening. "We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can.”

No suspects were in custody, police said.

Police asked that anyone with video of the shooting send it to Major Crimes or contact Crime Stoppers or call either 311 or 911 with any information.

Rochester is about 340 miles (547 kilometers) northwest of Manhattan.

