49ers CB Charvarius Ward perfectly shades former team Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl: 'It's better over here'

The Super Bowl festivities are nothing new for Charvarius Ward.

But as he settles into Las Vegas this week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII , now that he's with the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran cornerback knows things are much better this time around.

And he’s not afraid to shade his former team, either.

What’s it like being on the 49ers instead of the Chiefs?



Charvarius Ward:



“It’s better” pic.twitter.com/HEXFEF3dwp — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) February 6, 2024

“It’s better over here,” Ward said on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Now, it’s hard to blame him. It’s not like Ward is going to go against his current team in favor of his old one ahead of the Super Bowl. But in reality, things have been significantly better for Ward since he landed in San Francisco.

[How to watch the Super Bowl: TV channels, streaming and mobile options]

Ward had 72 total tackles and a career-high five interceptions this season while helping the 49ers through the NFC. He scored his first career touchdown off of an interception, too. Ward, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the 49ers, had a career-high 87 tackles last season, too.

Ward spent his first four seasons in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed him in 2018 after he went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State. He was on the team when they beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl in 2020, too, so he knows what it takes to win a ring and what Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense can do.

Though it’s four years later, and he's playing on the other side of the country now, Ward has the same feeling he did the last time in the lead up to the Super Bowl.