3 biggest surprises, 3 biggest storylines & 3 biggest steals of the 2024 NBA Draft | On the Clock with Krysten Peek

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is finally in the books after months of lead-up. While the first two picks were somewhat expected in French products Zaccharie Risacher & Alex Sarr, the rest of the night was surely full of unexpected twists and turns.

Krysten Peek closes out night one of the draft alongside Yahoo Sports NBA contributor Tom Haberstroh and Portland Trail Blazers TV analyst Lamar Hurd. The crew kicks off the show by sharing their three biggest surprises of the night: the first of which was the surprising selection of Purdue center Zach Edey by the Memphis Grizzlies with the ninth overall pick.

Later in the show, the group runs through some of the biggest storylines of the night, including the aforementioned chalkiness atop the draft and why four French players selected in the first round continues the "Wemby Wave" of international players sweeping the sport — a trend that has no signs of stopping.

Closing out the episode, Krysten, Tom & Lamar talk about what to expect in Thursday's second round of the draft, including a theory on why Bronny James might not end up with the Los Angeles Lakers overall, and Krysten puts a bow on the episode by talking about the highly coveted rookie class of 2025.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts