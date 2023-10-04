2030 men's World Cup will be hosted by 6 countries on 3 different continents

The 2030 men's World Cup will spread across six different countries and three continents, and will largely be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Three opening games will be staged in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to mark the 100-year anniversary of the World Cup, which was first held in 1930 in Montevideo, Uruguay. But the tournament will then move entirely to the Iberian peninsula and Morocco.

FIFA, global soccer's governing body, brokered an agreement between all six countries, and announced the hosting arrangement shortly after its FIFA Council meeting on Wednesday.

FIFA officials also decided that only countries from the Asia and Oceania confederations will be allowed to bid for the 2034 men's World Cup — because all other confederations (CONCACAF, South America, Europe and Africa) will have technically hosted in 2026 and 2030. That decision opens a door for Saudi Arabia, which has expressed interest.

FIFA, meanwhile, has not advanced past the early stages of deciding on a 2027 women's World Cup host.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.