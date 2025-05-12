2025 NFL season: Eagles and Cowboys set to open the year with Week 1 primetime matchup

The Super Bowl champions will open the 2025 NFL season against their most-hated rivals. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will play in the league's opening game, kicking off all the action before any other teams take the field.

The two teams will play Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will take place at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC, with streaming on Peacock and the NFL+ app.

The Eagles are looking to defend their Super Bowl championship after routing the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to end the 2024 NFL season.

