2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Nate Tice: Derrick Harmon transferred from Michigan State and made a big impact on Oregon's line in 2024. He is a strong defender against the run and pass. And his ability to impact the game in multiple ways, and on every down, makes me like him so much.

He has the size to play in the interior, with the strength to two-gap and enough explosive athleticism to create edginess along the offensive line when asked to slant across a lineman’s face or shoot the gap.

Oregon DT Derrick Harmon is the number 22 overall player on my latest big board and one of the biggest risers. It didn't take him long to show up against Michigan. pic.twitter.com/upeQepm6aL — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 2, 2024

Harmon has the speed and balance to be a rusher as a looper and can stay on the field for all four downs because he is an overall viable pass rusher (he even has winning snaps from a wide end position), but mostly wins with strength and burst.

His ability to contribute in so many ways and on every down makes him a fit on any type of defense.

Charles McDonald: An ox is the perfect way to describe Derrick Harmon's approach to the game.

Harmon is here to beat the hell out of offensive linemen and stuff the run, while also being a quality pass rusher from the interior.

Harmon showed off his athleticism at the combine, running a 4.95 40-yard dash at 313 pounds.

He’s a load on the interior and checks a lot of bosses for a team looking for a plugger who can start right away.