2025 NFL Draft scouting report: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson’s ability to affect the game on all three downs, especially in pass protection, will give him a path to success alone at the next level as a running back.

Combined with solid hands and real home run speed, with an efficient running style that lets him get downhill in a hurry, those skills will make him a strong contributor in any NFL offense.

Henderson’s vision can be inconsistent at times (like most fast running backs, he has a tendency to unnecessarily bounce the run at times) and I like him best in a shared backfield where he can split some of the load and have someone take more of the “harder” runs between the tackles.

Still, Henderson’s speed and pass-protection ability gives him a home in any running back room — and should give him a nice career, too.