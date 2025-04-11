2025 NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty is No. 2 on final big board, with no shortage of pass rush help

The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and this overall class is taking shape. Here's Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald's final big board.

1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Putting Travis Hunter anywhere but the top spot feels like overthinking, even if he doesn’t ultimately live up to the lofty hype he set for himself after a once-in-a-lifetime college career.

In addition to the Heisman Trophy, Hunter won the Bednarik Award for the best defensive player in college football and won the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best wide receiver in the country. Hunter is a legitimate first-round prospect at both wide receiver and cornerback, thanks to some otherworldly ball skills and overall athleticism that make him an impact player on both sides of the ball. So far, Hunter is adamant on playing both ways in the NFL, which will prove tough, but it's hard to doubt someone who has already made it this far on his talents.

Hunter might be a bit more pro-ready at cornerback right now, where his instincts and athleticism can make him a nuisance for passing games, but a play at wide receiver is completely defensible (and exciting) as well.

The term “generational” gets thrown around way too much in draft coverage, but for someone like Hunter, it actually applies.

2. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

It’s unlikely that a running back is selected this high come draft day, but Ashton Jeanty is absolutely one of the best players in this class.

Jeanty is built like a ball of steel and is incredibly tough to bring down when defenders get their hands on him. He bounces off tackles with ease, showed he can carry a heavy workload and had some solid performances against the tougher teams Boise State faced. Jeanty’s ability to break tackles made him a home-run threat and if he can continue to do that in the NFL, he’ll be a sweetener for offenses in the way veteran running backs were last season.

3. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Membou checks off so many boxes for a franchise tackle prospect. Athletic, strong, plays with good leverage and technique — there really aren’t many holes in his game, and he still has more upside to tap into.

For someone who weighs over 330 pounds, Membou carries his weight well, and his ability to be an enforcer on the second level of the defense is rare. He may end up being one of the best players in the class when all is said and done.

This is a Day 1 starting offensive tackle with the room to grow into an All-Pro.

4. Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Abdul Carter is oozing with 10-sack potential in the NFL. Carter is an explosive, agile player who spent all last season knifing through opposing offensive lines as he racked up a monster final season for the Nittany Lions. Carter has a slender build (250 pounds at 6-foot-3), but he’s often able to mitigate that with blinding speed — which allowed him to lead FBS with 24 tackles for loss last season.

Carter will be able to make an impact early with his speed while he gets stronger and puts on weight for the NFL. Carter is dealing with a foot injury right now that will sideline him from working out for the rest of the draft season, but that won’t stop him getting selected early.

5. Will Campbell, OT/OG, LSU

The only thing that Will Campbell is missing that separates him from the truly elite tackle prospects is arm length (32 5/8 inches). That may give him some trouble at the next level as he gets the challenge of dealing with NFL pass rushers, but his combine workout showed he has the next-level athleticism to still win on the outside.

Campbell has been seen as a top tackle prospect for years now and there hasn’t been too much that has happened to change that. Barring injury, this is a 10-year starter on the offensive line.

6. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson didn’t have the greatest end to his college career as injuries cut his final season at Michigan short, but at his best he can be a true eraser as a cornerback. Johnson was an anchor for the national-title-winning Wolverines defense a couple seasons ago and still should have teams salivating at adding a player who may be able to go toe-to-toe with the toughest wide receivers in the game.

Johnson’s sophomore tape, at times, resembled what Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has become in the NFL, although Surtain does have a size advantage on him. As long as Johnson can nail the interview portion of the cycle, he should hear his name called early.

7. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham spent a good chunk of last season playing through injury, but when he is on he is a true difference-maker on the interior. Speed, power, technique — Graham has it all and when he was healthy in 2023 he looked poised to be potentially the first overall pick this year.

Graham won't be going that high in this year's class, but he has everything teams are looking for in a true penetrating game wrecker on the interior of a defense.

8. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

There aren’t many true Day 1 bonafide starting outside wide receivers in this class, but Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona has the profile of one. McMillan led the Big 12 in receiving yards without the sharpest quarterback play and routinely displayed his skills as a potential No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

McMillan is going to raise some eyebrows by electing not to run a 40-yard dash this season, but the big-bodied wide receiver has shown enough overall talent and ability to be one of the more coveted players in the class.

9. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Penn State used Tyler Warren everywhere in its offense. At nearly 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, the Nittany Lions felt comfortable with Warren handling the ball in all sorts of different ways. While he spent most of his time with traditional tight end duties, he also allowed Penn State to execute a jumbo Wildcat package where he was lined up at quarterback!

In addition to 1,200 yards and over 100 catches, Warren carried the ball 26 times for 218 yards (8.4 yards per carry!!) and four touchdowns. He’s a solid blocker as well, making him one of the most well-rounded and talented players in the class.

10. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward took a windy road to get here, but he’s nearly the consensus top quarterback in this year’s class. He went from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami and never looked out of place at any spot.

This past season, Ward was the driving force behind Miami’s success and nearly dragged the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff despite having a porous defense. Ward is a big-time risk-taker on the field, but his arm talent and accuracy down the field allowed him to keep the Hurricanes alive in tough spots. His willingness to hunt big plays gets him in trouble sometimes, but it’s better to have to reign that in than try to get him to play outside of his comfort zone.

Ward will have a learning curve early on as he adapts his style of play to the increased pace of NFL play, but he has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

11. Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Mykel Williams doesn’t have the sexiest style of play, but he got the job done for the Bulldogs when he was healthy. Williams is a bruising, powerful defensive end who did a lot of dirty work in between the tackles for Georgia. He’ll most likely be kicking out to the edge full-time in the NFL.

12. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Go back to 2023 to see the truest form of Colston Loveland. Michigan’s quarterback play was so bad last season that it hampered the entire offense, but Loveland should still be viewed as a premier player in the class.

Loveland is not the roughest or toughest blocker, but he’s a smooth athlete in the open field and can really get moving with the ball in his hands. He might be closer to a big slot player than a true in-line tight end, but those players have plenty of use in today’s NFL.

13. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Comfortably the best true linebacker in this class, Jihaad Campbell helped himself a ton with a strong combine workout to solidify his first-round status for the upcoming draft. Quality three-down linebackers are increasingly harder to find, which might make Campbell a priority target early in the draft. He did rush the passer some at Alabama, but his NFL future will be off the ball.

14. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks had an up and down season, but at his best he was one of the most dominant defensive backs in the country over the past few years. The do-it-all safety has been a major player in Georgia’s secondary since he was a freshman and looks to take his vast array of abilities to the NFL.

Starks is a Swiss Army Knife who would be a real weapon with a creative defensive coordinator.

15. Kelvin Banks Jr., OG/OT, Texas

Banks is a solid offensive line prospect who projects well to either tackle or guard in the NFL, depending on where teams see him fit. He could stand to get stronger as he struggled at times against Texas’ tougher opponents, but the framework for a quality starter is there with a little bit of seasoning.

Banks came into the season as a top-10 prospect, but isn’t likely to go there come draft time. Still, not the worst dice roll for teams looking for offensive line help early.

16. Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia

Jalon Walker isn’t the most prototypical pass rusher out there, but he can really do some damage in an aggressive role on defense. Walker rushed and blitzed from all over the Georgia defense, but he didn’t necessarily play a traditional role that has a clean translation to the NFL.

When he played off-ball, he was primarily used as a spy or a blitzer to hawk down quarterbacks. He had plenty of reps off the edge, where he still has some work to do in terms of developing moves, but his speed, physicality and effort will play well in aggressive defensive schemes.

17. Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Raw talent and athleticism is enough to get most teams to draft a pass-rush prospect highly — and Marshall’s Mike Green fits the bill there. One quick survey of his 2024 season shows a player who’s still figuring out some of the intricacies of playing defensive line, which makes sense considering he didn’t become a full-time player on the edge until college.

Green may mess up how he plays the mesh point on an option play every now and then, but the burst and speed he has coming off of the edge will have defensive line coaches pounding the table for him. Even though he doesn’t have the most refined skill set yet, he was able to lead the nation with 17 sacks and put up a good fight in the run game against heavier offensive tackles.

18. Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Athleticism has never been a question for Shemar Stewart, but the production hasn't matched the skill set just yet. That's a bit more excusable at defensive line where teams are trying to find the most athletic guys they can to get after the passer — and it may get Stewart drafted as high as the top five when this is all over.

Stewart really does have some rare traits, it’s just going to be up to his next defensive line coach to help him finish the plays he begins to create. Through-the-roof potential here.

19. Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

A cornerback from East Carolina who barely played last season might be a first-round pick — that’s how good Shavon Revel Jr. is. Revel is a long, athletic corner (32 5/8-inch arms) with serious ball skills to match some A+ athleticism on the field. His final season at ECU was robbed due to an ACL injury, but he showed all the requisite skills prior to that in 2023.

For the “older” football fans, think Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

20. Grey Zabel, C/OG, North Dakota State

Zabel is an explosive, experienced lineman who played all over North Dakota State’s offensive line. He can really knock guys back out of his stance and has the flexibility to be a people mover.

Zabel had an absurd 36.5-inch vertical jump at the combine, despite weighing 312 pounds. He’s a phenomenal athlete and has a real chance to go Round 1.

21. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Big, strong-bodied player who is a guard only. Booker is best as a downhill mauler and would be a great fit in an offense that runs a lot of gap scheme plays. High-floor player that is a plug-and-play asset. Simple is as simple does.

22. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons is dealing with rehab coming off of a torn patellar tendon, but according to reports, he’s on track to be ready for the start of training camp. If can get healthy in a hurry, Simmons has the tools to grow into a steady offensive tackle in the NFL. He’s a smooth mover who should be a lockdown pass protector from Day 1. He may end up being a stash pick for a team, but he is dripping with talent and a frame to add more weight and strength.

23. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

An ox is the perfect way to describe Derrick Harmon’s approach to the game. Harmon is here to beat the hell out of offensive linemen and stuff the run, while also being a quality pass rusher from the interior.

Harmon showed off his athleticism at the combine, running a 4.95 40-yard dash at 313 pounds. He’s a load on the interior and checks a lot of boxes for a team looking for a plugger who can start right away.

24. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Another big, athletic offensive lineman who can contribute right off the bat. Conerly might be a right tackle in the NFL, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. This position group is about the sum of its parts, and Conerly is a quality prospect with room to grow. He’s a good mover who can still get stronger, but the movement ability at his size is what makes him a coveted prospect.

25. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Big running backs with balance and speed are a tried-and-true formula in the NFL and that describes Omarion Hampton (221 pounds, 4.46 40-yard dash) to a tee. He didn’t have the flashy season Ashton Jeanty did, but he may wind up in the first round regardless with his blend of size and athleticism that teams covet in running backs.

26. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen had a quality year for Ole Miss as a transfer defensive lineman, notching 6.5 sacks and looking like a credible interior penetrator for good chunks of the season. He has some work to do with consistency defending the run, but he’ll be able to get up the field in a hurry for his new team.

27. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden hit the national spotlight with a big-time run through the College Football Playoff, but he played well enough all season where he merited first-round consideration before it. Golden has speed for days and can be a big-play threat from Day 1 in the right offense.

28. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Barron was a big winner in Indianapolis, running a 4.3 40-yard dash after teams had concerns about his deep speed. He still projects to be primarily a slot corner in the NFL, but he’s a damn good one already and that’s a position that’s becoming increasingly important in the league.

29. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant was the perfect running mate for Mason Graham. Where Graham was more of a penetrator, Grant is just a big old wall on the line of scrimmage. He’s very tough to move and has surprising burst for a player his size, which allows him to contribute as a pass rusher occasionally.

For teams looking to improve their run defense in one move, Grant’s your guy. He’s got big-time ability and a high floor.

30. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka is a prototype slot prospect. He’s willing to do all the dirty work in the middle and lower areas of the field and has no qualms about playing with toughness when necessary. Egbuka might not have been as flashy as his teammate Jeremiah Smith last season, but he’s a Day 1 starter in the slot, which has a lot of value in today’s game.

31. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Just like his father Jason, Mason Taylor looks like he was built in a lab to be an NFL player. Taylor might not be as flashy or explosive as Warren and Loveland, but he should be a quality starting tight end in the NFL sooner rather than later.

32. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden was a victim of poor quarterback play this season, but that shouldn’t change much about how people feel about him when it comes to his NFL projection. He’s a quality wide receiver prospect who has some nice speed and the ability to be a nuisance in the open field.

Burden might not profile as a stereotypical No. 1 wide receiver, but he’s the perfect player to have starting for a team as they collect wide receiver talent.

33. Donovan Jackson, OG/OT, Ohio State

Another Ohio State offensive lineman who should start immediately in the NFL. Donovan Jackson was a big reason why the Buckeyes were able to steamroll opposing defenses on the ground, and his experience kicking out to tackle — and playing well — after Simmons and other Ohio State tackles suffered injuries can only help him right now.

He’ll be a guard in the NFL, but positional versatility is always a plus.

34. James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

James Pearce came into the season as a potential top-five pick, but didn’t quite have the season necessary to make that happen. Still, the 4.47-second 40 he ran at the combine was a good sign for him, even if he isn’t always a physical threat against the run.

A classic weakside edge rusher who teams will try to hide against the run.

35. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Donovan Ezeiruaku is another player in this class that should be a strong addition to a team trying to bolster their pass rush. Ezeiruaku isn’t the biggest pass rusher out there (6-2 1/2, 248 pounds), but he’s quick, explosive and has a nice array of pass rush moves to get home. He actually had a fairly similar combine performance to former Boston College edge rusher Harold Landry, who is a decent comparison for him moving to the pros.

36. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Three-hundred-thirty-one pounds and held down the left tackle spot for Minnesota. Ersery is a player where if he can get his hands on you in pass protection, it’s over. He held his own against the tough pass rushers in the Big Ten, including Abdul Carter. Ersery ran a 5.01 40-yard dash at 331 pounds, which is a fantastic time for someone his size.

37. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders will likely go much, much higher than this by the time the draft comes. That’s just the nature of quarterback drafting in the NFL right now. However, it is fair to wonder exactly what his ceiling is.

38. Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

Landon Jackson is another massive defensive end who has some pass-rush juice in this class. Jackson showed out with a handful of sacks at the Senior Bowl and looks like he’s built to handle the workload of playing on run downs in the NFL. He might not be the most explosive guy, but with his strength he doesn’t need to be.

39. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams is a big, athletic defensive tackle whose primary job in the NFL will be plugging the run and freeing up plays for his linebackers. Williams won’t be a true pass-rush threat in the NFL, but he can at least help his team get to pass-rush downs.

40. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori had a monster combine that matched the tape on the field. He’s just a freak of nature who can get to where he needs in a hurry, but could still use some work with his physicality at the point of attack.

41. Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss

After transferring from Florida, Umanmielen had a nice run with Ole Miss. He’s a pure pass rusher off the edge, but doesn’t quite have the athleticism to be considered a leadoff guy. Still, he’s proven he’s probably worth taking on the second day of the draft.

42. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Stop me if you’ve heard this before — big, versatile, athletic offensive lineman prospect. Savaiinaea hit 20 miles per hour during his 40-yard dash run and might be able to start at multiple spots along the offensive line. Another talented player in a deep offensive line class.

43. JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

JT Tuimoloau is best known for his dominant performance against Penn State a few years ago, but he did develop into a quality player overall. He’s a thick, bruising defensive end who might be able to play some on the interior for obvious passing downs.

44. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Mukuba might be the fiercest defensive back in this draft class, showing no fear when it comes to decimating opponents in the open field. (See: SEC championship game.) Filling the alley is where he'll make his big splash plays in the NFL, but he's a great robber in the middle of the field and has some man coverage chops as well.

45. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

If Carson Schewsinger lands with the right defensive line, he could be a splash play machine at the next level. He has incredible instincts in coverage and the speed to make plays in space. He can get a bit jammed up in the box with offensive line.

46. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Traits are everything with Darien Porter, who stands at 6-3 and ran a 4.3 40-yard dash flat. That next level athleticism helps him make plays even if he finds himself in tough positions. He’s still working on his consistency, but the build for a top-flight, freakish cornerback are here.

47. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Morrison’s season was cut short due to injury, but before that he was the instinctive, playmaking cornerback everyone would love to have. He’s still rehabbing a hip injury, but he might be a nice stash pick for a team that already has some depth depending on where he is in recovery.

48. Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Steady, if somewhat unspectacular. Jack Sawyer is the type of player who can add some serious depth to a pass rusher unit. A well-rounded player who would fit in well in a rotation with some established pass rushers.

49. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Speed, speed, speed. That’s the name of the game with Maxwell Hairston. Hairston had a solid final year for the Wildcats and may have vaulted himself into the top 50 of the draft after running in the 4.2s at the NFL combine.

If you’re looking for a traits-based dice roll beyond the first round at cornerback, this might be the guy to target.

50. Marcus Mbow, OG, Purdue

Mbow isn't the biggest offensive lineman out there, but he's a fluid mover and has the frame to gain more weight and strength — which he will need to do at the NFL level. He'll probably be a guard in the NFL and projects well to a zone-blocking scheme that gets their guys on the move.

51. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Big backs with balance. Kaleb Johnson (6-1, 224 pounds) fits that mold, being a back who thrived on outside zone looks for big plays. Despite running a 4.57 at the combine, Johnson was an explosive run machine on the field thanks to his patience and ability to set up blocks. He’s the perfect back to find outside of the first round that has real starter ability. He glides down the field and through holes just like Arian Foster did.

52. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

Wyatt Milum is a steady starting offensive tackle that might have to play guard in the NFL depending on the situation. He’s not super exciting or flashy, but he gets the job done and can plug a hole up front with quality play. He’s probably a little more scheme-flexible as a guard than at tackle, but versatility will always play in the NFL along the offensive line.

53. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Harold Fannin led the country in both receptions and receiving yards, but he’s a bit of a tweener tight end that doesn’t have great size (6-3, 241 pounds) when projecting him to the next level. Still, he’s a talented player with the ball in his hands and a smart offensive play-caller should be able to maximize him. Fannin even had 33 carries over his college career.

54. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

If the ball is in the air, Jayden Higgins can find it. Higgins is a smooth, big-bodied wide receiver (6-4, 214 pounds) with excellent ball tracking skills to go along with some clean route-running. Higgins has "X" receiver size and enough production to take him early in the upcoming draft.

55. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

Game script (and the existence of Cam Ward) kept Damien Martinez from getting the bulk of carries his talent called for. For teams that want and miss out on Omarion Hampton, Martinez is a great consolation prize. He’s a strong, powerful runner with good vision and speed. There’s legitimate starting potential here.

56. Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU

Bradyn Swinson profiles as a nice rotational player in the NFL that still gets a good chunk of snaps. He had his best season as a pass rusher this year for LSU and has the bend to get around offensive tackles. Solid pass rush addition on Day 2 for teams that already have an established guy.

57. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Tyler Shough is a quality quarterback prospect, but injuries and age make him a curious case to crack this draft season. Shough will be 26 this fall and was in college for seven seasons, but he did operate Louisville's offense well and has some nice traits as a passer. He has starter potential, but the path to get here doesn't have a great track record of working out in the NFL.

58. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Jaylin Noel is an explosive, fast player that immediately adds a credible big-play threat to an NFL offense. He was a star of the combine and had some ridiculous moments at Iowa State that showed he is one of the best athletes in the draft. His size (5-10, 194 pounds) might limit him to a secondary wide receiver role, but he’s going to scare defenses as a rookie.

59. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Sampson is an explosive, decisive runner that can get downfield in a hurry when he has a crease. He’s got a compact frame at 5-8, 200 pounds, but ran a 4.42 40-yard dash that backs up the athleticism shown on the field. Sampson will have to adjust to running in an offense that isn’t as spread out as Tennessee’s, but there’s a lot to like about his game.

60. Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Azareye'h Thomas is a quality man coverage prospect for the second day of the draft. He lacks elite athleticism, but has some technically sound reps where he’s able to dish out good coverage. He’s not the greatest tackler, either, but with prototypical size perhaps that’s a skill he can learn.

61. Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Charles Grant is a legitimate NFL prospect coming from William & Mary. He could stand to get stronger, but that’s a likely outcome with having access to an NFL strength and conditioning program. His movement skills are NFL quality and he has some incredible blocks in space at the second level on his tape. He might need a moment to adjust to the speed of the NFL game, but the traits for a starting offensive tackle are there.

62. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Jack Bech is a do-it-all slot wide receiver for the Horned Frogs that immediately raises the floor for any offense. He doesn’t have great speed, but he’s good in contested catch situations and immediately brings a level of size and physicality that most teams don’t consistently have at the slot.

63. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Quinshon Judkins dished out some serious punishment to linebackers in college while also showing some good long speed for bigger runs. Judkins can be a load to bring down in the box and might be able to be a lead back in the NFL with his ability to stay up against contact.

64. Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Scourton is one of the most fascinating players in the entire draft. Prior to transferring to Texas A&M, Scourton looked like a real deal top-15 pick as an edge player at Purdue. He was fast, explosive, technically sound and played a role that was perfect for where he was physically — he reminded me a lot of Melvin Ingram during his tenure at Purdue. However, he gained a whole lot of weight for a heavier interior role at Texas A&M that didn’t suit him at all. If he can get back to his Purdue form, Scourton has major boom potential as an every-down starter in the NFL.

65. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

If Deone Walker consistently played to what his physical skill set suggests he can do, he would be much higher on this list. At 340 pounds, he is a behemoth on the line of scrimmage with some real athleticism to play all over the line.

However, he runs hot and cold and the consistency makes it tough to slot him much higher than this. He’s the perfect boom-bust dart throw for teams that have some stability up front and on their coaching staff.

66. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Henderson was the big-play running back for the Buckeyes last year. Henderson has a great feel for running outside zone and finding a crease to exploit for big runs. He’s not the most powerful runner, but his vision and speed will make him a threat in the NFL.

67. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Skattebo is a workhorse back that is a tough between-the-tackles runner with great contact balance. He’s not the fastest guy in the world, having reportedly run in the mid-4.5s to mid-4.6s in the 40 at various points this draft process, but he should be able to be a strong piece of a rotation and take a heavy workload. He was the core piece of Arizona State’s offense and should be able to play a similar style of punishing football, within reason, in the NFL.

68. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Look, Jaxson Dart is going higher than this on draft weekend, but this ranking isn't going to be in line with that. Dart has some intriguing physical tools to develop, but his accuracy is a bit streaky and he has a big learning curve coming from Lane Kiffin's offense to the NFL. Someone will get enticed with the peak plays he makes, but there's a lot of room to grow here before he's ready to start every week in the NFL.

69. Anthony Belton, OT, N.C. State

Anthony Belton is close to being a starting NFL offensive tackle, but he’s still a little rough around the edges. Belton has light feet and solid mirroring ability in pass protection, but he’s still got a ways to go in terms of consistently playing with good leverage. He’s not too far off from being game-ready, he just needs the right coaching staff to get him there.

70. Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA

Oladejo is a bit of a project pass rusher, but the framework is there for a potentially useful player off the edge in the NFL. Oladejo only had 4.5 sacks last season, but he made up for it with 14 tackles for loss and a lot of high-effort hustle plays.

71. Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

Billy Bowman is a classic safety that just has a nose for the ball. Oklahoma played him deep a fair amount in their defense, but his best work came when he was closer to the line of scrimmage and able to be an attacker in the open field. Bowman has a lot of fans in the league and with his ability to find and get his hands on the football (11 interceptions over the past three years), it’s season to see why.

72. Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

What Omarr Norman-Lott lacks in size (6-2, 291 pounds), he makes up for with speed and quickness. Norman-Lott probably isn’t going to be a huge factor on run downs in the NFL, but his pass rush ability and quick disruption skills will get him in the rotation for playing time.

73. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

If you asked me if Kyle McCord would’ve been here this time last season, there would’ve been no way. However, he legitimately did play good football at Syracuse last year and somehow improved greatly without the services of Marvin Harrison Jr. or Emeka Egbuka. McCord might not be a long-term starter in the NFL, but he did show enough last year to give him a chance to be a top-100 pick come draft weekend. The accuracy, timing and control of Syracuse’s offense was impressive last year.

74. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin’s offense isn’t really close to anything that gets seen on Sundays, but Tre Harris has the skills to be a starting outside wide receiver in the NFL — which can still be a tough player to consistently find.

Harris will need some coaching and seasoning to get used to a full NFL playbook, but at least there’s a base to build from.

75. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Xavier Watts had a productive career on the back end for the Fighting Irish, but is more of a pure ballhawk with some room to be desired on the tackling front sometimes. However, it’s hard to ignore a whopping 13 picks over the last two seasons, which will have a lot of value to NFL teams.