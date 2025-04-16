2025 NFL Draft: Who will be the most shocking 1st-round pick and other bold predictions

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In a recent episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, Matt Harmon and The Ringers' Danny Heifetz discussed some potential surprises awaiting all of us during next week's NFL Draft. Amidst an array of bold predictions, here are some of the highlights.

Who will be the most shocking first-round pick?

As they explored possibilities, Heifetz put forward the idea of the New Orleans Saints taking Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart ninth overall pick. Heifetz emphasized how this move would be a shocker, but one that aligns with the Saints' need for a long-term QB solution given Derek Carr's shoulder injury and uncertain standing with the team.

Another weapon for Sean McVay and Co.

Further adding to the surprise element, Harmon entertained the notion of the Los Angeles Rams trading into the top 10 to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. The Rams have previously shown an interest in adding offensive weapons, and Warren could fill a critical tight end role, easing the burden off their wide receivers.

Steelers add QB of the future

Heifetz also shed light on the possibility of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe going in the first round, specifically mentioning the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Aaron Rodgers were to retire, the desperate need for a young quarterback could push the Steelers toward the surprise move.

Broncos add another key piece on offense

Lastly, Harmon and Heifetz discussed the Denver Broncos' potential move for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Under the helm of head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos might pursue Jeanty aggressively — likely needing to trade up from the 20th overall pick — adding another dimension to their offense.