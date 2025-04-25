2025 NFL Draft: RB Omarion Hampton goes to Chargers with the 22nd pick

In many other NFL Drafts, Omarion Hampton would have easily been the top running back in the class.

Ashton Jeanty overshadowed Hampton in this draft. Jeanty was everyone's RB1 and there was a significant gap to the second back on the board. But that said more about Jeanty's talent than any flaw in Hampton's profile. Hampton has the ability to be a difference making back from his first NFL game on.

He'll have that chance with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers took Hampton with the 22nd pick of the draft. The Chargers, who signed Najee Harris this offseason but were still in the market for a young, difference making running back in the draft, had to be happy that Hampton fell all the way to them. He's a perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh, who loves to run the ball.

Hampton can step in and be a day one starter for the Chargers, even with Harris on the roster. He rushed for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns for North Carolina in 2023, then rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He has shown he can be a productive workhorse, has good size at 221 pounds, had a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and looks like an every-down back in the NFL.

There aren't a lot of weaknesses to Hampton's game. He's big, fast and a capable receiver with a strong production history. That's why he was a pretty clear first-round pick. The biggest question was how high he would end up going in the NFL Draft as the No. 2 back in the class behind Jeanty.

Hampton steps into a fantastic situation right away. The Chargers will presumably give him as many carries as he can handle.