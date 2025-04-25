2025 NFL Draft kicks off with Clay Matthews mentioning Trump in a joke and Roger Goodell biking onstage

Roger Goodell has no better opportunity to make a grand entrance than when he takes the stage each year for the NFL Draft. While the NFL commissioner did his best to endear himself to the crowd at Lambeau Field, he was quickly upstaged by former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

Goodell took the stage riding a bicycle, which some might have found endearing. But in keeping with NFL Draft tradition and NFL fan sentiment, the crowd in attendance booed the commissioner. However, the jeering of Goodell quickly subsided as he led a parade of former Green Bay stars pedaling bicycles on stage, along with Packers fan Lil' Wayne.

However, what appeared to be a warm moment for Packers fans and NFL Draft diehards soon approached the danger of a cringe moment when Matthews took the microphone and said he just got off the phone with president Donald Trump, who had a message to pass along to "all 32 NFL franchises" and the audience watching the event.

Matthews then took a piece of paper from an envelope and unfolded the memo to create more suspense for the moment.

"My fellow Americans," Matthews said, "The Bears Still Suck!"

There was probably no better way to win over the crowd at Lambeau Field and throughout Wisconsin than taking a shot at the Packers' hated rival, the Chicago Bears.

Perhaps Goodell should've tried that instead of riding the bicycle, but the NFL commissioner couldn't be seen publicly declaring that one of the league's 32 teams "suck." A beloved former Packer who played with the team for 10 seasons was a far better messenger. What a kickoff for the 2025 NFL Draft.