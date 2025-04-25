2025 NFL Draft: After trading the No. 2 pick, the Browns take DT Mason Graham 5th overall

The Cleveland Browns apparently had a plan for NFL Draft night. It's just not the one anyone saw coming.

Minutes after trading the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of the most stunning trades in recent NFL Draft history, the Browns wasted no time making the fifth overall pick they got back in return. The Browns took Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the first pick they received back from Jacksonville. NFL Network said the pick by the Browns was already made, and the New England Patriots' pick of Will Campbell with the fourth pick hadn't even been announced. NFL Network said the Browns received several calls to get the fifth pick, but they stayed put and (quickly) made the pick.

Graham is a disruptive interior presence who was a key player for a Michigan team that won a national title two seasons ago. He'll benefit from playing alongside Myles Garrett on the Browns' defensive line. The Browns have many needs, but Graham is a strong player that will help bolster the defensive line.

The haul the Browns get from the trade, which resulted in the Jaguars picking Travis Hunter second overall, will be analyzed through next year's draft. The Browns now own the Jaguars' first-round pick in 2026, as well as a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick in this year's draft. The first piece of the puzzle was Graham, who the Browns were obviously excited to pick.