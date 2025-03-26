2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Sergio De Larrea, G, Valencia

Summary: De Larrea is a tall playmaking guard with major feel and a knockdown jumper who thrives within team concepts. With size, smarts, and defensive versatility, he could carve out a rotation role if his limited sample proves scalable.

Comparisons: Malcolm Brogdon, Furkan Korkmaz

Strengths

Positional size: At 6-foot-7, he can see over the defense and has the vision to make every read in the book. There's a flair to his playmaking as well, given the way he changes the angle of his arm to make certain passes. He'll go low and to the side for a bounce pass into the paint, or over the top for kickouts. And he's decisive with these decisions all while limiting careless turnovers.

Combo guard skills: He's a high IQ cutter, keeps the ball moving fluidly, and offers a smooth lefty stroke to hit catch-and-shoot 3s. On the season, he made 45.2% of his 3s. He's likely not quite that elite, as his free throw percentage has been closer to above average. But he has a clean form and shoots it with confidence.

Defense: He has the size to someday guard multiple positions if he gets stronger, but as of now he displays the IQ to make proper rotations and the heart to stay locked in.

Concerns

Experience: He suffered a dislocated shoulder on Feb. 5 which has sidelined him ever since, and even prior to that he was playing only 12.3 minutes per game.

Go-to scoring: He's struggled to shoot from midrange, and even though he's hit a high clip of his dribble-jumper 3s, most of them are open. He's a smooth mover, but not too shifty, and he lacks the athleticism to dunk over defenders.