2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Zvonimir Ivisic, C, Arkansas

Summary: Ivisic's a sharpshooting big man who also has the springs to finish lobs. But his creaky perimeter defense and turnover habits make him a shakier bet than he appears on the surface. Zvonimir has a twin brother, Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic.

Comparisons: Mo Bamba, Christian Wood

Strengths

At-rim finishing: Ivisic is a stellar scorer near the rim with the athletic verticality to finish lobs and the ambidextrous touch to use either hand on layups. At 7-foot-2 with massive arms, he can catch the ball both high or low, and then score.

Stretch shooting: Knockdown shooter from NBA range with a smooth, effortless release. He made 37.6% of his catch-and-shoot 3s, per Synergy, though he's not just a standstill guy. Arkansas would even run him off some screens to get him open shots. He can even take one dribble to side-step a closing defender.

Shot blocking: Ivisic has the sheer size to block or alter shots in the paint. He's a quick leaper, and has good reflexes to block shots using either hand. And whether he's directly involved in plays, or rotating as a help defender, he can be a deterrent.

Concerns

Defense: Ivisic is stiff moving on the perimeter. He regularly gets burned because he doesn't move his feet well laterally. And though he now weighs 245, he doesn't have quite the same physicality of other bigs. During the SEC tournament, he barely played because of his limitations as a defender.

Passing: He had double the turnovers that he had assists, and the film may be worse than the numbers. He's made passes that soar five feet over his intended target. He's lazily turned the ball over on inbounds plays. It's the other reason he didn't play in the SEC tournament: He couldn't be trusted to execute.

Shot creation: Opponents are comfortable putting wings on him because he doesn't punish them with physical post moves. He tends to shy away from contact. And to make matters worse, he often gets the ball outright stripped from him when it's in his possession. Nevermind when he's pressured by a help defender, you can see how he visibly gets flustered.