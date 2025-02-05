2025 Fantasy Baseball Second Baseman Preview: Value to be had if you're willing to wait

Second base isn't a position to worry about filling in fantasy drafts this year, especially for those playing with Yahoo's generous eligibility. Mookie Betts is the only 2B eligible player being drafted inside the top 25 picks and just four second basemen have a top-60 ADP. Just seven 2B are being drafted in the top 130 picks. It's also a position littered with sleepers available late in drafts, some of whom own better projections than other second basemen going many rounds higher.

Second base doesn't have any ostensibly high-upside options outside of 32-year-old Betts and is deep — when turning OOPSY's projections into salary cap values, second basemen #2-14 are separated by just $5. Fantasy managers can wait on the position.

Favorite late-round targets

Andrés Giménez, Toronto Blue Jays

Giménez was one of 17 players to reach 30 steals last year, but he sports a 200.8 ADP in Yahoo drafts. He's coming off a down year at the plate, but Giménez has a career 103 wRC+ and is still just 26 years old. His elite defense will keep him regularly in the Blue Jays' likely improved lineup. Giménez's K% has dropped three straight seasons, and his Sprint Speed is in the 89th percentile. Moreover, for whatever reason, Giménez should also benefit from leaving Cleveland, as he's hit better on the road than at Progressive Field throughout his career; his OPS (.588) was 100 points lower at home last season (when many of his teammates had massive splits the other way). Giménez is an affordable way to draft a 15/30 player.

Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

Lowe has dealt with numerous injuries since going 39-97-99-7 in 2021, but he's continued to hit well. Missed playing time has hurt his counting stats, also lowering his ADP. OOPSY projects Lowe to slug the most homers (26) and have the highest wRC+ (131) among second basemen this season (not counting Betts), and that's factoring in him missing nearly 40 games.

Lowe is slated to bat second in Tampa Bay's lineup, sandwiched between OBP-machine Yandy Díaz and breakout candidate Junior Caminero. Moreover, Lowe no longer plays half his games in baseball's second-best pitcher's park against lefties. Lowe's slugging% dropped 89 points at home last season, and the Rays will be playing in Steinbrenner Field in 2025 (hurricane damage to Tropicana Field). It's the spring training home to the Yankees, and the field's dimensions mimic Yankee Stadium. Tropicana Field has decreased HR for LHB by 12% over the last three seasons, while Yankee Stadium has increased them by 19% over that span. An improved batter's eye as well as climate could also be boosts for Lowe.

Lowe is an absolute steal with an ADP outside 220.

Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels

Rengifo has seen a weird career trajectory, but last year's version flashed 40-steal upside. Rengifo doesn't possess great Sprint Speed, but he recorded 24 stolen bases over just 78 games last season and plays on an Angels team that likes to run. Rengifo's counting stats were limited thanks to missing half of 2024, but he's set to bat second in Los Angeles' lineup this year, in front of Mike Trout. Rengifo is also 3B eligible and is available 225 picks into Yahoo drafts.

Zack Gelof, Athletics

Gelof’s ADP has sunk compared to last year thanks to a down 2024, but he’s one season removed from posting a 132 wRC+ as a 23-year-old. Gelof has averaged 16 homers and 20 steals over just 104 games during his two years in the majors. He’s a clear batting average risk, but last season’s .201 BABIP against left-handers is sure to regress. Gelof has clubbed 20 of his career 31 homers on the road, so he’ll benefit from Oakland’s move to Sacramento.

The Oakland Coliseum ranked as the fifth-worst for RHB over the past three years, according to Park Factors. A's hitters had a .280 BABIP at home last year. The Athletics will be moving to Sutter Health Park, which has played mostly neutral in Triple-A, but A's hitters should benefit from their new climate and significantly smaller foul territory. The park also had a new batter's eye installed to improve visibility. OOPSY projects Gelof to be one of only two second basemen to go 20/20 this year. He's a sleeper available late in fantasy drafts.

Thairo Estrada, Colorado Rockies

Estrada was a fantasy bust last year, but he averaged 14 homers and 22 steals in fewer than 500 ABs over 2022-2023. He now goes from an extreme pitcher's park in San Francisco to hitter's paradise in Colorado after signing with the Rockies in the offseason. Oracle Park has decreased HR for RHB by 21% over the last three seasons, while Coors Field has increased them by 12%. Colorado has also boosted run scoring an MLB-high 28% while decreasing strikeouts by 13% over that span. Leaving a Giants' organization that had the second-fewest stolen bases last season should help as well. Estrada is batting .348 with four homers and three steals over 92 career ABs at Coors Field, and he's still just 28 years old.

Estrada’s ADP is depressed coming off a down year, but he’s slated to be Colorado’s everyday second baseman in 2025 (he’s strong defensively). He’s a clear fantasy sleeper who’s going undrafted in 90% of early Yahoo leagues.

Top-12 2B-eligible draft rankings

1) Mookie Betts

2) Ketel Marte

3) Ozzie Albies

4) Jose Altuve

5) Matt McLain

6) Marcus Semien

7) Jordan Westburg

8) Luis García Jr.

9) Xander Bogaerts

10) Brice Turang

11) Andrés Giménez

12) Bryson Stott