2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix: Schedule, channels, sprint weekend format, betting odds, weather and more

The 2025 Formula 1 season has reached its sixth round and its first of three in the United States with the fourth annual Miami Grand Prix this weekend. McLaren breakout star Oscar Piastri enters with the world drivers' championship points lead and as one of the odds-on favorites, but teammate Lando Norris and Red Bull's four-time defending champion Max Verstappen are lurking.

Here’s what to know ahead of the Miami Grand Prix race weekend:

Miami Grand Prix TV/Streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, May 212:25-1:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPNU)4:25-5:15 p.m.: Sprint qualifying (ESPNews)

Saturday, May 311:55 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sprint (ESPN)3:55-5 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN)

Sunday, May 43-3:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (@ESPN)3:55-6 p.m.: Miami Grand Prix (ABC)

2025 Miami Grand Prix details

Track: Miami International Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida), 3.36-mile, 19-turn temporary street circuit Length: 57 laps for 191.58 miles (308.32 kilometers Lap record: 1:29.708s (Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2023) Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)

What is the F1 Sprint weekend format?

Miami marks the second of 24 rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 world championship that will be contested under the Sprint weekend format, which differs from the traditional three practice/qualifying/grand prix schedule.

Following a single practice session early on Friday, teams will have an abbreviated 44-minute three-round knockout qualifying session similar to the traditional 60-minute, three-round format. That will set the grid for a roughly 100-kilometer (1/3 grand prix distance) Sprint race that takes place early on Saturday. There is no mandatory pit stop to change tire compounds — tire wear isn't an issue with the shorter distance — and championship points are awarded for the top eight finishers of the sprint in descending order (eight points for the win, seven for second place, six for third, etc.).

The teams return later Saturday for the usual grand prix qualifying session that sets the grid for Sunday's main event. Miami marks the first Sprint weekend of the season with the remaining rounds consisting of Belgium (July 25-27), United States at Austin (Oct. 17-19), Sao Paulo (Nov. 7-9) and Qatar (Nov. 28-30).

Top drivers and best bets for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Best odds to win Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +150Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes +150Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda +400George Russell (63), Mercedes +1200Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +1200

Miami Grand Prix history

Past winners2022: Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull RBPT2023: Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda2024: Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Miami Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Yuki Tsunoda (22), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Lewis Hamilton (44), Ferrari Kimi Antonelli (12), Mercedes George Russell (63), Mercedes Jack Doohan (7), Alpine-RenaultPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Gabriel Bortoleto (5), Sauber-FerrariNico Hülkenberg, (27), Sauber-Ferrari Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Haas-Ferrari Oliver Bearman, (87), Haas-Ferrari Isack Hadjar (6), RB-Honda RBPT Liam Lawson (30), RB-Honda RBPTAlexander Albon (23), Williams-MercedesCarlos Sainz (55, Williams-Mercedes

Weather for the Miami Grand Prix

The Yahoo weather weekend forecast for Miami calls for temperatures in the low 80s. Clear skies on Friday for practice and Sprint qualifying, with more than a 50% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. If there is scattered precipitation, the high air temperatures should dry the track at least adequately enough for cars to run their intermediate or wet-weather tires should the conditions preclude teams from running slicks.