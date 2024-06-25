2024 Predictions: Who is this year's Jordan Love? (Dark horse top 5 QB) | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season:

(2:05) - Flip the Script: Who is this Year's Jordan Love

(6:05) - Jordan Love in 2023: What led to his meteoric rise in second half of season?

(16:35) - What should we expect from Jordan Love in 2024?

(21:45) - Candidate: Geno Smith

(32:10) - Candidate: Will Levis

(37:00) - Candidate: Baker Mayfield

(43:10) - Candidate: Deshaun Watson

(50:10) - Candidates: Sam Darnold + JJ McCarthy

(58:15) - Deep dark horse candidates

(1:02:30) - Finalists and this year's Jordan Love

