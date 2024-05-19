2024 PGA Championship payouts, purse: How much did Xander Schauffele earn for his win at Valhalla?

At long last, Xander Schauffele now has a major championship.

Schauffele drained a clutch birdie putt at the 18th to beat out Bryson DeChambeau on Sunday afternoon at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and win the PGA Championship. It marked the first major championship of his career, and his eighth career win on the PGA Tour.

Schauffele went wire-to-wire after posting a course-record 62 to kick off the week. He also posted the lowest score to par ever at a major championship.

The putt that won Xander Schauffele the PGA Championship 💪



(via @GolfonCBS) pic.twitter.com/03Z3KXGZkg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 19, 2024

The PGA Championship increased its total purse to a record $18.5 million this year, which is up $1 million from last year’s tournament at Oak Hill. That left an impressive $3.3 million payday for Schauffele, and at least $500,000 for everyone who finished inside the top 10.

While the purse is a record for the tournament, it's less than both the Masters purse and purses for signature events on the PGA Tour. Scottie Scheffler earned $3.6 million for winning the Masters last month, which had a $20 million purse.

Here’s a look at how much Schauffele and the rest of the field earned this week at Valhalla.

2024 PGA Championship payouts

1. Xandre Schauffele - $3.3 million

2. Bryson DeChambeau - $1.998 million

3. Viktor Hovland - $1.258 million

T4. Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa - $814,000

T6. Justin Rose, Shane Lowry - $639,440

T8. Billy Horschel, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre - $521,417

T12. Alex Noren, Rory McIlroy, Taylor Moore, Dean Burmester, Lee Hodges, Sahith Theegala - $359,943

T18. Ryo Hisatsune, Keegan Bradley, Harris English, Austin Eckroat, Tony Finau - $230,764

T23. Maverick McNealy, Tom Hoge, Russell Henley - $170,136

T26. Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Min Woo Lee, Kurt Kitayama, Ben Kohles, Mark Hubbard, Tom Kim - $113,962

T35. Brice Garnett, Doug Ghim, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama - $79,182

T39. Jordan Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Alexander Björk, Aaron Rai - $66,847

T43. Dustin Johnson, Grayson Murray, Ben An, Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert - $48,969

T53. Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Cantlay, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Reed, Thorbjørn Olesen, Zac Blair - $32,587

T60. Talor Gooch, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland - $27,016

T63. S.H. Kim, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith - $25,202

T68. Sebastian Söderberg, Rasmus Højgaard, Luke Donald, Nicolai Højgaard - $23,537

72. Braden Shattuck - $22,830

T73. Alejandro Tosti, Martin Kaymer - $22,560

75. Ryan Fox - $22,350

76. Stephan Jaeger - $22,230

77. Jeremy Wells - $22,140

78. Brendon Todd - $22,100