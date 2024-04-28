2024 NFL Draft grades: Jacksonville Jaguars didn't land much impact beyond potential WR1

Overall Jacksonville Jaguars grade: C

The Jaguars' offseason has been just OK and the draft followed suit. They did a great job moving down from their original spot in Round 1 of the draft while still landing a big-time wide receiver prospect, which they needed after clumsily letting Calvin Ridley walk to a divisional rival in free agency. Beyond that, it doesn’t seem like they got too much positive impact, but if Thomas is the final key that allows the Jaguars’ passing game to be consistent in the future, it’s fine. Getting Trevor Lawrence another receiver was priority No. 1 and they might have gotten the best of the second wave of wide receivers.

Favorite pick: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU (23rd overall)

Thomas has the ability to be a star deep threat in the NFL. He has the tools — size, speed, tracking ability — to scare defenses if he develops well. In Year 1, his skills might be a bit overlapped with the newly signed Gabe Davis, but Thomas is going to walk into the NFL as one of the best athletes in the league. That’s valuable.

Least favorite Pick: Maason Smith, DL, LSU (48th overall)

Smith has upside, but it’s been a long time since he’s played productive football. He had just 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss last year. The frame is something NFL teams will always fall in love with. Yet it’s tough to see his profile becoming something that hits in the NFL, even though he has the physical tools and traits to become a long-term starting defensive tackle. He could be Chris Jones or Ra’Shede Hageman, but has a long way to go to reach his peak.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 23: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU Round 2, Pick 48: Maason Smith, DL, LSU Round 3, Pick 96: Jarrian Jones, DB, Florida State Round 4, Pick 114: Javon Foster, OT, Missouri Round 4, Pick 116: Jordan Jefferson, DL, LSU Round 5, Pick 153: Deantre Prince, CB, Ole Miss Round 5, Pick 167: Keilan Robinson, RB, Texas Round 6, Pick 212: Cam Little, K, Arkansas Round 7, Pick 236: Myles Coles, Edge, Texas Tech