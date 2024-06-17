2024 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: A new name in the mix at No. 1, plus the latest projections for every pick

This is one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory with plenty of movement continuing to take place with less than two weeks to go before the NBA Draft on June 26-27 in New York. French wing Zaccharie Risacher and French center Alex Sarr are still projected at the top as options for Atlanta, but UConn center Donovan Clingan has entered the mix, with the Hawks strongly considering the 7-foot-2 center at No. 1. This could end up being similar to the 2022 NBA Draft where Jabari Smith Jr. was projected as the No. 1 pick leading up the draft and the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero on draft night.

There are also a pair of guards rising into the lottery with both Providence's Devin Carter and Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington working out well for teams. Here's a look at the latest projections for the first and second rounds with the latest intel and information.

1. Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 204 pounds | JL Bourg (France)

Risacher finished his season in the LNB Pro A playoffs on a high note and carried that into a strong showing at the European NBA Draft combine two weeks ago. He is currently stateside working out for a few teams, including the Hawks. One of the most improved players over the past year, Risacher has a ton of upside.

2. Washington Wizards

Alex Sarr, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 205 pounds | Perth Wildcats (Australia)

Sarr, who was spotted at Game 4 of the NBA Finals looking relaxed, is not the flashiest of players in this draft, but what he does well right now at 19, he does better than any other player in this class. He's an elite rim protector with great size and pick-and-pop potential.

3. Houston Rockets

Donovan Clingan, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 280 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UConn

Clingan limited his in-person workouts to only the teams at the top half of the lottery. He's a player the Hawks are considering at No. 1, but if Clingan is here at No. 3, the Rockets would be smart to either: take him and add some size in the paint, after seeing what Minnesota is building in the Western Conference playing three 7-footers at times; or leverage him as the next best prospect and entertain offers from other teams looking to trade up. Chicago and Memphis are among the teams interested in Clingan.

4. San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | UConn

Castle is a great fit for the Spurs with his defensive versatility. He could help anchor their defense alongside Victor Wembanyama. And Castle's ball skills and shot creation on offense have improved during the pre-draft process. The 19-year-old is gaining momentum as one of the favorite guards in this class and will likely be the first point guard off the board.

5. Detroit Pistons

Matas Buzelis, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 212 pounds | G League Ignite

Buzelis has great size and can play multiple positions on the court with how well he can handle the ball and take players off the dribble. His draft range is anywhere from 5-10, with the Pistons likely considering Buzelis, Cody Williams and Tidjane Salaun to add length along the perimeter.

6. Charlotte Hornets

Reed Sheppard, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 187 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Sheppard's role in the NBA will likely be more as a combo guard and he can obviously space the floor well with his 3-point shot, shooting over 50% from deep during his one year at Kentucky. He's probably on the board for the Spurs at No. 4, but likely won't fall past the Hornets.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

Cody Williams, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Colorado

Williams is the most intriguing player in the lottery with his draft range all over the place, projected anywhere from 5-15. He still needs time to develop and add some muscle to adjust to the physicality of the NBA game, but he projects as a similar defender to Jaden McDaniels, and teams might have a hard time passing on the potential alone.

8. San Antonio Spurs

Tidjane Salaun, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 203 pounds | Cholet (France)

Similar to Risacher, Salaun capped his season off for Cholet on a high note. During the second round against Paris Basketball, Salaun averaged 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 25 minutes. He's one of the youngest players in the draft, turning 19 in August, and it also helps that Salaun and Wembanyama have played with one another and share the same agent.

9. Memphis Grizzlies

Dalton Knecht, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Tennessee

The Grizzlies will likely take the best player available at No. 9 and, depending on who is still on the board, Knecht is a great option. He's an older, experienced guard who was the best scorer in the SEC this season and can give solid minutes right away in the NBA.

10. Utah Jazz

Devin Carter, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Junior | Providence

Carter is one of the biggest risers heading into the draft. He backed up his strong season at Providence by being one of the most impressive players during the agility and shooting drills at the combine. He is one of the best two-way players in this draft and would be a fun pairing alongside Keyonte George in Utah.

11. Chicago Bulls

Kel'el Ware, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 223 pounds | Class: Sophomore |Indiana

Lonzo Ball could be returning at some point next season and Coby White is coming off a great season, possibly becoming the lead guard for the franchise. Where the Bulls need help is in the frontcourt and Ware was solid at Indiana with his rim protection and movement in the pick-and-roll.

12: Oklahoma City Thunder

Ja'Kobe Walter, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Walter's pre-draft process has been kept under wraps, and anytime that happens teams are likely trying to withhold information so he drops and is available when they pick. He recently worked out for Detroit and Portland and will be an option at 12 if the Thunder choose to keep the pick.

13. Sacramento Kings

Carlton "Bub" Carrington, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Pittsburgh

Carrington was a projected mid-to-late first-round pick all season long and has catapulted to the lottery during workouts and team meetings. He has great size and is so productive offensively, playing on or off the ball. His shot selection still needs some fine tuning, but there are a lot of teams in the 10-20 range that love his upside as an NBA guard.

14. Portland Trail Blazers

Kyshawn George, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman |Miami

George averaged only 7.6 points during his one year at Miami, but shot 41% from 3-point range. Originally from Switzerland, the sharp-shooting wing shot up four inches two years ago and sees the floor like a point guard with how well he passes and how quick he makes decisions off the dribble.

Post Lottery

15. Miami Heat

Jared McCain, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

McCain has won at every level of his career and competes at a high level when there's added pressure. He shoots the ball extremely well from 3-point range and has a quick release that's difficult to defend, even though he's on the smaller side as an NBA point guard.

16. Philadelphia 76ers

Rob Dillingham, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 164 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Dillingham has been dealing with an ankle injury since the combine and will only be able to work out for a select number of teams leading up to the draft. Offensively he is one of the best players with the ball in his hands and has that dog mentality that teams love. But what's giving teams pause is his work on the defensive end, where he has average footwork and difficulty keeping players in front.

17. Los Angeles Lakers

Ron Holland, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 206 pounds | G League Ignite

Holland could stay inside the lottery with Utah at 10 and Portland at 14 being possible landing spots. If he falls, the Lakers would likely be the next team seriously considering the Ignite forward. Holland had a rough season in the G League and was a high-volume scorer who was turnover prone at times, but where he shines the most is on defense, averaging 2.5 steals per game in 14 games.

18. Orlando Magic

Nikola Topić, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 201 pounds | KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

The Magic have the luxury of being patient with Topić's recovery after it was revealed he suffered a partial ACL tear late in the season. Orlando has one of the deepest backcourts and might consider taking a swing on Topić if he falls, considering he was a projected top 5 pick all year because of his size and playmaking ability.

19. Toronto Raptors

Tristan da Silva, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Senior | Colorado

The Colorado forward was one of the best hybrid frontcourt players in the Pac-12 this year. He has the size and versatility to come in and be an instant contributor to any team that selects him in the first round.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Collier, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

Depending on what happens with Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland, a backcourt of Collier and Darius Garland could be a fun pairing. Collier had a rough year at USC and didn't really get to showcase his upside as an NBA guard, but the NBA spacing will be much better for Collier, who has the ability to get downhill. He could end up being a steal at 20.

21. New Orleans Pelicans

Yves Missi, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 235 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Missi's draft range is anywhere from 14-21 with his upside as a rim-running big who has a budding pick-and-pop game. He has great hands, catching tough passes through traffic, runs the floor well and has solid footwork in the paint.

22. Phoenix Suns

Tyler Kolek, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | Marquette

The general consensus is that the Suns are zeroing in on Kolek at 22 with his high IQ and ability to come in right away and give solid minutes. He plays bigger than his 6-3 frame, is smart with the ball in his hands and finishes well through contact.

23: Milwaukee Bucks

DaRon Holmes II, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 235 pounds | Class: Junior | Dayton

Shannon was found not guilty in his court case that had been looming over him since January. Despite going through everything he did off the court, what he did on the court at the end of the season was incredibly impressive. The lefty guard can score at all three levels and can impact a team right away with how well he reads the defense.

24. New York Knicks

Terrence Shannon Jr., G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Illinois

Shannon was found not guilty last week in his court case that had been looming over him since January, and he could now be a first-round pick. He was incredibly impressive for Illinois at the end of the season. The lefty guard can score at all three levels and impact a team right away with how well he reads the defense.

25. New York Knicks

Zach Edey, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-4, 300 pounds | Class: Senior | Purdue

Edey showed every scout and executive at the combine that he can hit 3s at a pretty consistent rate during the shooting drills. What’s most attractive is his size and the way he can anchor a defense, but teams will be cautious taking him with opponents likely hunting him in screens every time down the court and drawing favorable mismatches.

26. Washington Wizards

Johnny Furphy, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 202 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kansas

Furphy elected to stay in this draft after reportedly turning down a lucrative NIL deal to return to Kansas, leading many to believe he left the combine with a promise in the first round. If the Wizards take Sarr or Clingan with the No. 2 pick, Furphy is an excellent option here with how well he shoots the ball and his added size on the perimeter.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

Cam Christie, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Minnesota

Christie is a late riser and could sneak into the back half of the first round with how well he’s been performing in team workouts. He averaged 11.3 points and shot 39% from 3-point range during his freshman year at Minnesota.

28. Denver Nuggets

Tyler Smith, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 224 pounds | G League Ignite

Smith improved significantly during his season with the Ignite and has great size at 6-11 with an inside-out game that translates to the NBA. He shot the 3-ball well all season and improved his motor.

29. Utah Jazz

AJ Johnson, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180 pounds | Illawarra (Australia)

Johnson is the guard with the highest upside in the draft and could sneak inside the first round with how well he played at the combine. Johnson showed more of a well-rounded game during the 5-on-5 scrimmages, with improved shot creation off the bounce in the first game and as more of a facilitator in the second game, dishing out six assists.

30. Boston Celtics

Kyle Filipowski, C

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 220 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke

Filipowski falling in the first round doesn’t necessarily reflect his body of work during his sophomore year at Duke, but that other players have higher ceilings and are rising after workouts and team meetings.

Second Round

31. Toronto Raptors: Jaylon Tyson, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Junior | Cal

32. Utah Jazz: Pacome Dadiet, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210 pounds | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

33. Milwaukee Bucks: Baylor Scheierman, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | Creighton

34. Portland Trail Blazers: Kevin McCullar Jr., G

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 212 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas

35. San Antonio Spurs: Dillon Jones, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Weber State

36. Indiana Pacers: Bobi Klintman, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Cairns Taipans (Australia)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves: Justin Edwards, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

38. New York Knicks: Ryan Dunn, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 216 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Virginia

39. Memphis Grizzlies: Enrique Freeman, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 206 pounds | Class: Senior | Akron

40. Portland Trail Blazers: Adem Bona, C

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 245 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UCLA

41. Philadelphia 76ers: Nikola Djurisic, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 214 pounds | KK Mega Bemax (Serbia)

42. Charlotte Hornets: Trey Alexander, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Junior | Creighton

43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Arizona

44. Houston Rockets: Harrison Ingram, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 233 pounds | Class: Junior | North Carolina

45. Sacramento Kings: Jonathan Mogbo, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225 pounds | Class: Junior | San Francisco

46. Los Angeles Clippers: Jamal Shead, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 200 pounds | Class: Senior | Houston

47. Orlando Magic: Jaylen Wells, G/F

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Junior | Washington State

48. San Antonio Spurs: G/F Jalen Bridges

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Baylor

49. Indiana Pacers: Ulrich Chomche, C

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 pounds | Cameroon

50. Indiana Pacers: Trentyn Flowers, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 190 pounds | Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

51. Washington Wizards: Oso Ighodaro, F

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Marquette

52. Golden State Warriors: Pelle Larsson, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Arizona

53. Detroit Pistons: KJ Simpson, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | Colorado

54. Boston Celtics: Cam Spencer, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | UConn

55. Los Angeles Lakers: Bronny James, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

56. Denver Nuggets: Ajay Mitchell, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | UC Santa Barbara

57. Memphis Grizzlies: Juan Nunez, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 190 pounds | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

58. Dallas Mavericks: Reece Beekman, G

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | Virginia