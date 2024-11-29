2024 MLB Time Capsule: Looking back on everything that happened in baseball this year | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Now that we’ve had some time to digest the end of what was a remarkable season in baseball, it’s time to look back and remember some of the many highlights that we’ll never forget. It’s time for the annual end-of-year MLB Time Capsule episode.

On this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey as they go in chronological order, pointing out the most memorable moments from the 2024 MLB season, including some that you might've forgotten about. From the gambling scandal heard 'round the sports world involving Shohei Ohtani to Jorge López throwing his glove into the stands and sparking the New York Mets' rejuvenation, all the way to the infamous Paw Patrol curse on Aaron Judge and the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series victory parade.

Also on this episode, the guys remember Pedro Grifol and his refusal to look at the solar eclipse, the infamous drunk rendition of the National Anthem sung prior to the Home Run Derby, the celebration of the Negro Leagues at the Rickwood Classic game and so much more.

