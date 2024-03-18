2024 Fantasy Baseball: Jackson Holliday leads 5 key draft sleepers from the infield

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don offers up a series of draft sleeper candidates per position — first up, the infielders!

Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles

Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft and is coming off a strong season across the minors. He posted a .396 OBP with impressive plate discipline as a 19-year-old in Triple-A, and projection systems call for the rookie to be an above-average hitter right away. Holliday has 15/15 potential yet is available 200+ picks into Yahoo drafts.

DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B, New York Yankees

LeMahieu is going outside pick No. 225 in Yahoo drafts despite posting a 129 wRC+ after the All-Star break last season and being slated to hit leadoff (and play third base) for the Yankees. He's eligible at three positions and could easily approach 100 runs scored batting in front of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays

Caminero is unlikely to crack Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster, but his bat is worth stashing in fantasy leagues. He hit 20 homers as a 19-year-old over 81 games in Double-A (31 across the minors) last season, as Caminero possesses "80" grade power. Fantasy managers may need to exercise patience, but he's a legit prospect capable of hitting major league pitching right away.

Edouard Julien, 2B, Minnesota Twins

Julien sports Juan Soto-like swing decisions, finishing with one of the lowest chase rates last season. There remains concern the Twins still sit him against some lefties, but Minnesota's second base job opened after the Jorge Polanco trade. Julien recorded a 136 wRC+ as a rookie, is slated to hit leadoff versus righties and is a bargain with an ADP outside the top 200.

Colt Keith, 2B/3B, Detroit Tigers

Keith is one of Detroit's top prospects and should get a chance to start on Opening Day after signing a contract during the offseason. He hit .306 with 27 homers and 101 RBI over 126 games across the minors last season, posting a 163 wRC+ in Double-A before holding his own in Triple-A (.890 OPS). "Kool" Keith could quickly move up in Detroit's lineup, so he looks like a top-25 fantasy second baseman who's available 225+ picks into drafts.