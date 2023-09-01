National

2023 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Tight Ends

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Giants at Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 15: Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) looks on before the NFL game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on January 15th, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another year, another round of fantasy football tight end rankings — another season when Travis Kelce is the number-one option available.

When will the cliff come for the 33-year-old Kelce? Will there even be one for him?

Fantasy managers definitely don't expect it this year — he's been a top-10 pick, according to ADP.

It's hard to bet against Kelce. He's single-handedly provided the most dominant positional edge one can have for the past seven seasons: TE1, TE2, TE1, TE1, TE1, TE2, TE1.

Beyond Kelce, however, the tight end position remains muddy and hard to decipher. I think we can all agree that we hope some new names emerge to help create some depth and consistency at fantasy tight end. Like Darren Waller, now a New York Giant, or TJ Hockenson, about to spend a full season with the Vikings after signing a mega contract extension.

Check out our draft rankings at the position for 2023:

Will Travis Kelce remain the dominant force here? Who else will emerge at the position? Who's your top fantasy TE target?

