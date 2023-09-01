2023 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Tight Ends

Another year, another round of fantasy football tight end rankings — another season when Travis Kelce is the number-one option available.

When will the cliff come for the 33-year-old Kelce? Will there even be one for him?

Fantasy managers definitely don't expect it this year — he's been a top-10 pick, according to ADP.

It's hard to bet against Kelce. He's single-handedly provided the most dominant positional edge one can have for the past seven seasons: TE1, TE2, TE1, TE1, TE1, TE2, TE1.

Beyond Kelce, however, the tight end position remains muddy and hard to decipher. I think we can all agree that we hope some new names emerge to help create some depth and consistency at fantasy tight end. Like Darren Waller, now a New York Giant, or TJ Hockenson, about to spend a full season with the Vikings after signing a mega contract extension.

Check out our draft rankings at the position for 2023:

Will Travis Kelce remain the dominant force here? Who else will emerge at the position? Who's your top fantasy TE target?