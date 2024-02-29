2 officers shot and wounded in Independence, Missouri, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — (AP) — Authorities said two police officers were shot and wounded Thursday in Independence, Missouri.

Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor said the two officers were taken to a hospital, and their conditions were not immediately known. One person was arrested, he said.

Independence Police Officer Kelley Rupert said a process server — a person who typically helps serve warrants — was also injured.

The Police Department said in a Facebook post that there were reports of shots fired near a residence.

Taylor said no details are immediately available about what led to the shooting.

Capt. Ronda Montgomery of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said she could confirm that police officers were shot, but that she couldn’t comment further. She said it’s under the jurisdiction of the Independence police and that it’s their scene.

Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.