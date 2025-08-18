2 officers killed and a third is wounded in a Utah shooting, authorities say

Two police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call were shot and killed in Utah, and a man was taken into custody after bystanders persuaded him to drop the gun, authorities said Monday.

The officers were identified as Sgt. Lee Sorensen, 56, and Officer Eric Estrada, 31, of the Tremonton-Garland Police Department.

A sheriff’s deputy and a police dog also were shot and wounded in their car as they arrived to help at a neighborhood in Tremonton on Sunday night. The deputy from Box Elder County was released from the hospital Monday and the dog was hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

“These officers are definitely heroes,” Police Chief Chad Reyes in neighboring Brigham City said at a news conference Monday morning.

When police respond to domestic disturbance calls, “we really don't know what we're walking into,” he said. “And they are one of the most dangerous events that we can be dispatched on.”

Police received multiple 911 hang-up calls from a home in the city. A single officer from the Tremonton-Garland Police Department arrived first and was speaking to someone at the home when the man came out with a gun, police said in a news release. Reyes said he believed the man lived at the house.

“The male opened fire on the officer, striking and killing the officer,” the news release said. A second officer from the department who responded “was immediately fired upon by the same male suspect" and was killed, it said.

After the officers were shot, bystanders persuaded the man to put down his weapon, police said. Up to 50 officers from multiple agencies responded. SWAT teams arrived to clear the home and verify that there was no further threat, police said.

The ranch-style home was cordoned off by yellow crime scene tape Monday. A trampoline and a blue children's pool could be seen on the front lawn.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called what happened “a terrible and tragic night." He posted online that he joined the state in mourning the loss “of these courageous law enforcement officers" and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in their honor.

The suspect was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, police said. The names of the wounded deputy and the suspect have not been released.

Sorensen had served 17 years as a law enforcement officer and received multiple honors for his service to the community. He had recently been promoted to sergeant and was supposed to be sworn into his new role on Friday, the department said.

Estrada had worked in the jail in Box Elder County and as a patrol officer before joining the Tremonton-Garland Police Department. His colleagues described him as a dedicated father and husband who loved being on patrol so he could interact with people in the community.

Tremonton, which has about 13,000 people, is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City at the junction of Interstates 15 and 84. It advertises itself as “a favorite midway stop for vacations" to destinations such as Yellowstone National Park, Bryce Canyon and the Grand Canyon. It also calls itself “Utah's City of Murals” with a walking tour featuring 18 works of public art.

___

The story has been updated to correct the first name of the police chief to Chad.

___

Associated Press writer Hannah Schoenbaum contributed reporting from Salt Lake City.

