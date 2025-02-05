2 men charged in NYC with running a fencing operation for South American theft groups targeting pro athletes

Two men who federal authorities say “incentivized” South American theft groups targeting the homes of U.S. professional athletes were arrested in New York City on Tuesday following an FBI raid on a pawn shop in Manhattan’s Diamond District.

The men, Dimitriy Nezhinskiy, 43, and Juan Villar, 48, were charged with conspiracy to receive stolen property as part of an alleged “fencing” operation. They are due to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

As defined by the Department of Justice, those involved in fencing operations buy stolen goods "knowing some or all of them may be illicit," then resell them, thereby creating a "fence" around the stolen merchandise.

In a statement announcing the charges, United States Attorney John Durham said the men allegedly "created an illicit market and fueled demand for burglaries by South American Theft Groups and other crews around the country by purchasing stolen watches, jewelry and other luxury items, and then re-selling them in their New York City store."

What does the indictment allege?

According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, between 2020 and 2025 the defendants conspired to "receive and purchase stolen property, including jewelry, watches, handbags and assorted luxury items that had been stolen outside of the state of New York and transported into New York."

Prosecutors say Nezhinskiy and Villar “regularly served as ‘fences’ for burglary crews based out of South America who traveled around the United States committing burglaries, typically targeting wealthier neighborhoods or jewelry vendors, and stealing luxury accessories.”

Prosecutors say evidence — including phone records and surveillance footage — links Nezhinskiy to at least two members of a four-man burglary crew believed to be involved in the “Dec. 9, 2024, burglary of a high-profile athlete in Ohio.” Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home in Anderson Township, Ohio, was burglarized on that date. According to investigators, Nezhinskiy was in contact with that crew less than one week before the Dec. 9 burglary, the records show.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York said that law enforcement executed search warrants Tuesday at Nezhinskiy and Villar’s business in Midtown as well as storage units belonging to Nezhinskiy in New Jersey, seizing large quantities of suspected stolen property, including dozens of high-end watches, handbags, jewelry, wine, sports memorabilia, artwork and “power tools consistent with those commonly used in burglaries and opening safes.”

Nezhinskiy and Villar each face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

FBI warns sports leagues ‘organized theft groups’ are targeting homes

In late December, the FBI issued a report warning professional sports leagues in the United States that "organized theft groups" from South America were behind the string of burglaries at the homes of star athletes.

“These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said.

The break-ins were preplanned and appear designed to take place when the athletes were not home, according to the FBI.

In November, the NBA and the NFL issued memos to players and coaches warning that the theft groups appear to be taking advantage of the timing of the star athletes' schedules, targeting their homes on game days.

Whose homes have been targeted?

Here is a partial list of burglaries that have taken place at the homes of sports stars since September:

Sept. 15: NBA guard Mike Conley Jr. of the Minnesota Timberwolves had his home broken into while he was attending a Minnesota Vikings game, and jewelry was stolen.

Sept 16: The Minnesota home of NBA forward Karl Anthony Towns was burglarized, with thieves getting away with property worth more than $100,000.

Oct. 6: Local police were called to the home of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a break-in was reported by a member of his security team the night before an Oct. 7 home game. "It's disappointing. I can't get into too many details because the investigation is still ongoing," Mahomes said during a Nov. 13 press conference.

Oct. 7: A thief broke into Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's home while he was playing against the New Orleans Saints. Police had confirmed that $20,000 in cash was stolen but did not previously disclose a stolen watch that has now been recovered in Providence, R.I.

Nov. 2: The home of Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis was broken into while he was playing a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has offered a $40,000 reward for information that leads to the return of his belongings after he put out a plea on social media saying that thieves took "most of my prized possessions."

Nov. 29: Dallas Stars hockey player Tyler Seguin reported that $500,000 in watches were stolen from his home while he was playing a home game at American Airlines Arena. No one was home at the time of the robbery, though video of the crime was captured by security cameras.

Dec. 9: The Ohio home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrowwas broken into while Burrows was in Texas playing a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec. 23: Thieves targeted then-Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic's home in North Dallas, making off with $30,000 in jewelry.