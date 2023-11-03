10 quick things to know ahead of Saturday's college football slate

There's plenty to keep an eye on as Week 10 of the 2023 college football season kicks off. Here's what you need to know as the season rolls into October.

Separation day in the Big 12

It’s the biggest day of the regular season in the Big 12. Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas and Kansas State enter the weekend tied atop the conference at 4-1. Kansas State is at Texas. Oklahoma is at Oklahoma State. And Iowa State hosts a No. 21 Kansas team that just beat Oklahoma and is tied for sixth at 3-2.

We’ll have a much better idea of how the conference title game race is shaping up Saturday night and it’s not impossible that the Big 12 could be out of the College Football Playoff mix too. No. 7 Texas and backup QB Maalik Murphy are 4-point favorites against the No. 23 Wildcats and No. 9 Oklahoma is a 6-point favorite in what appears to be the final Bedlam rivalry game for the foreseeable future. If both Texas and Oklahoma lose, every team in the conference will have at least two losses.

Washington looks for an impressive showing

Washington found itself at No. 5 in Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings after uninspiring performances against Stanford and Arizona State since beating Oregon on Oct. 14. Saturday night's trip to No. 20 USC can show that Washington is a serious national title contender and also make QB Michael Penix Jr. the Heisman favorite again. USC, meanwhile, will find itself in first place in the Pac-12 with a victory.

The game for SEC West supremacy

No. 8 Alabama will be just a win away from a spot in the SEC West title game if it beats No. 14 LSU at home on Saturday night. The Tigers, meanwhile, will be in a three-way tie for first with the Tide and Ole Miss with a win as a big performance from QB Jayden Daniels can put him at the forefront of the Heisman race. With Ole Miss heading to Georgia in Week 11, LSU could find itself in the driver’s seat for a second straight West title with wins over Alabama and Florida.

Missouri’s big opportunity

No. 12 Missouri won the SEC East in 2013 and 2014. The Tigers haven’t won more than eight games in a season since and can get their eighth win of the season with an upset of No. 3 Georgia. The Tigers are 15.5-point favorites; a win in Athens will be one of the most earth-shaking upsets of the season. But it’s a great opportunity to show that Missouri’s ability to hang with the Bulldogs is real. A season ago, the Tigers gave Georgia its biggest scare of the regular season in a 26-22 Bulldogs win.

Can Rutgers put up a fight?

Few people expect Rutgers to beat No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday. But do not be surprised if Rutgers is feisty against the visiting Buckeyes. This is a Rutgers team that’s already guaranteed a postseason berth at 6-2 and is giving up just 16 points per game. The Scarlet Knights have already won more games in 2023 in any season since an 8-5 campaign in 2014. That was Rutgers’ first season in the Big Ten.

Texas A&M is looking for a big win

Texas A&M heads to No. 10 Ole Miss with the chance at a signature victory in what’s been another disappointing season. The Aggies snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing win over South Carolina a week ago but the Gamecocks have won just two games so far this season. Texas A&M is 5-3 but hasn’t won a game against a team with a winning record so far this season. The pressure is only going to mount on Jimbo Fisher if he’s extremely conservative against Lane Kiffin’s aggressiveness.

Clemson’s bounce-back chance

Dabo Swinney and Clemson have the best bounce-back opportunity a team can get against No. 15 Notre Dame. The Tigers haven’t put up more than 20 points in a game since beating Syracuse 31-14 on Sep. 30 and are looking to avoid the team’s first three-game losing streak since early in 2010. That was Swinney’s second season with the team. Notre Dame may also be Clemson’s last opportunity for a win over a ranked opponent. The rest of the schedule includes Georgia Tech, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Colorado needs a win

The Buffaloes’ margin for error to make a bowl game gets smaller and smaller with each passing week. Colorado is a 13.5-point underdog at home against a No. 16 Oregon State team coming off a road loss to Arizona. The Buffs need to go 2-2 over their final four games to make a bowl game and a visit from Arizona looms in Week 11 before trips to Washington State and Utah to close out the regular season. You can make the strong case that Saturday night is a must-win for Colorado’s postseason hopes.

Arizona can continue its surge

The Wildcats will make a convincing argument they should be ranked in the selection committee’s top 25 next week with a home win over No. 19 UCLA late Saturday night. A win makes the Wildcats 6-3 and its only losses so far this season have been to USC, Washington and on the road against Mississippi State. After UCLA, Utah is the only ranked team remaining on the Wildcats’ schedule. It’s not inconceivable that Arizona could win eight games in 2023 and post its best season since 2014.

Virginia Tech’s reality check

Virginia Tech is just 4-4 overall but finds itself at 3-1 in the ACC and third in the standings behind Florida State and Louisville. It’s hard to take the Hokies seriously at the moment thanks to non-conference losses to Purdue and Marshall, but that can change in a hurry with a win over the No. 13 Cardinals. Virginia Tech has scored over 30 points in three of its last four games as QB Kyron Drones hasn’t thrown an interception since mid-September.